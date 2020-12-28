NFL Week 16: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots odds, picks and predictions

The Buffalo Bills head to the cold city of Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots as part of "Monday Night Football."
Josh Allen and Co. have simply been on fire for the most part since the start of the 2020 season. Allen is having an MVP-like season, leading with the 5th-most passing yards and 7th-most passing touchdowns.
As for Buffalo's defense, it has been a huge factor for several wins in the past few weeks, including against the once undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers team. But the offense is what makes the Bills shine this season and something Bill Belichick will have to deal with on MNF.
The Patriots had an up and down season, surviving with the likes of Cam Newton and the defense that was left for Belichick to choose from, due to players opting out of the season.
It should be a relatively easy game for the Bills, who have already secured a playoff spot. It is a matter of keeping that second seed in the AFC division for them, which should happen for the Bills.
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots betting odds
Bills odds: -7.0 (-108)
Patriots odds: +7.0 (-112)
Spread: Buffalo is a -7.0 favorite
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots picks
1. Josh Allen will have three touchdowns and an interception for the night
2. Buffalo's defense will force two fumbles on Cam Newton
3. Jarrett Stidham will take center in the second half of the game for the Patriots
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots key notes
- This could be the last start for Cam Newton as a Patriot, considering they have been knocked out of playoff contention
- Buffalo is on a four-game win streak and carry the second seed in the AFC playoff division
- This is the first the Bills have won the AFC East division title since 1995
- Josh Allen is considered one of the top runners to win the NFL MVP award
- The last time these two teams faced each other, the Bills won 24-21
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots key injuries
Buffalo Bills:
TE Reggie Gilliam (knee/hamstring) is out
S Jaquan Johnson (ankle) is questionable
T Ty Nsekhe (groin) is questionable
New England Patriots:
RB Damien Harris (ankle) is questionable
DB Jonathan Jones (neck) is questionable
DT Adam Butler (shoulder) is questionable
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots prediction
Prediction: Bills 30, Patriots 20
Money Line: Bills -350, Patriots +270
Against The Spread: Bills 11-3, Patriots 4-10Published 28 Dec 2020, 07:31 IST