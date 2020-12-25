NFL Week 16: Carolina Panthers at Washington odds, picks and predictions

The NFC East division battle for a playoff spot is likely the most intriguing division to watch for the last two weeks of the regular season. As of now, three teams are in the battle for a playoff spot, one of those being the division-leading Washington Football Team.
After their 20-15 loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15, Washington was hoping for a New York Giants loss against the Cleveland Browns, which happened. This kept Washington at number one and still in control of the division, considering the tough schedule the Giants had over Washington.
Now in Week 16, Washington will visit a familiar team, specifically familiar to head coach Ron Rivera and his coaching staff. The Carolina Panthers had fired Rivera in 2019, after losing to the then Washington Redskins. Rivera brought essentially the whole coaching staff to Washington with him, leaving Carolina bone-dry for now head coach Matt Rhule.
This game is a must-win for Washington in the playoff run. If they win and the New York Giants lose against the Baltimore Ravens, it's a guarantee for them to get into the postseason.
Carolina Panthers at Washington betting odds
Panthers odds: +1.0 (-110)
Washington's odds: -1.0 (-110)
Spread: Washington is a -1.0 favorite
Carolina Panthers at Washington picks
1. Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins will have two touchdowns and two interceptions
2. Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater will be sacked six times
3. Washington's defense will have one touchdown and two fumbles recovered
Carolina Panthers at Washington key notes
- This will be head coach Ron Rivera's first game against his previous team, who fired him after Carolina lost to Washington in 2019
- As a reminder for Washington and Carolina fan's, Rivera brought over all the coaching staff from Carolina with him to Washington, paving a clean slate for new head coach Matt Rhule
- Bridgewater has not thrown for more than 300 passing yards since Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs
- Washington's defense continues to stand at 4th overall, allowing 312.6 yards per game
- Washington leads the series between the Panthers, with a 9-6 record
Carolina Panthers at Washington key injuries
Carolina Panthers:
DE Brian Burns (knee) has not practiced this week and considered to be out
RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) is doubtful
T Russell Okung (calf) is questionable
CB Troy Pride Jr. (hip) is questionable
Washington Football Team:
RB Antonio Gibson (toe) is questionable
QB Alex Smith (calf) is questionable but unlikely to play
WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) is questionable
LB Cole Holcomb (concussion) is questionable
Carolina Panthers at Washington prediction
Prediction: Washington 20, Panthers 17
Money Line: Washington -119, Panthers -101
Against The Spread: Washington 6-8, Panthers 4-10Published 25 Dec 2020, 12:09 IST