NFL Week 16: Carolina Panthers at Washington odds, picks and predictions

The NFC East division battle for a playoff spot is likely the most intriguing division to watch for the last two weeks of the regular season. As of now, three teams are in the battle for a playoff spot, one of those being the division-leading Washington Football Team.

After their 20-15 loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15, Washington was hoping for a New York Giants loss against the Cleveland Browns, which happened. This kept Washington at number one and still in control of the division, considering the tough schedule the Giants had over Washington.

Now in Week 16, Washington will visit a familiar team, specifically familiar to head coach Ron Rivera and his coaching staff. The Carolina Panthers had fired Rivera in 2019, after losing to the then Washington Redskins. Rivera brought essentially the whole coaching staff to Washington with him, leaving Carolina bone-dry for now head coach Matt Rhule.

This game is a must-win for Washington in the playoff run. If they win and the New York Giants lose against the Baltimore Ravens, it's a guarantee for them to get into the postseason.

Carolina Panthers at Washington betting odds

Panthers odds: +1.0 (-110)

Washington's odds: -1.0 (-110)

Spread: Washington is a -1.0 favorite

Advertisement

Carolina Panthers at Washington picks

1. Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins will have two touchdowns and two interceptions

2. Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater will be sacked six times

3. Washington's defense will have one touchdown and two fumbles recovered

Carolina Panthers at Washington key notes

This will be head coach Ron Rivera's first game against his previous team, who fired him after Carolina lost to Washington in 2019

As a reminder for Washington and Carolina fan's, Rivera brought over all the coaching staff from Carolina with him to Washington, paving a clean slate for new head coach Matt Rhule

Bridgewater has not thrown for more than 300 passing yards since Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs

Washington's defense continues to stand at 4th overall, allowing 312.6 yards per game

Washington leads the series between the Panthers, with a 9-6 record

Carolina Panthers at Washington key injuries

Carolina Panthers:

DE Brian Burns (knee) has not practiced this week and considered to be out

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) is doubtful

T Russell Okung (calf) is questionable

CB Troy Pride Jr. (hip) is questionable

Brian Burns misses another practicehttps://t.co/AnB0RYEW7V — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 24, 2020

Washington Football Team:

Advertisement

RB Antonio Gibson (toe) is questionable

QB Alex Smith (calf) is questionable but unlikely to play

WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) is questionable

LB Cole Holcomb (concussion) is questionable

Carolina Panthers at Washington prediction

Prediction: Washington 20, Panthers 17

Money Line: Washington -119, Panthers -101

Against The Spread: Washington 6-8, Panthers 4-10