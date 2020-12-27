NFL Week 16: Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars odds, picks and predictions

There were two late plot twists in the lead-up to the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 16 game against the Chicago Bears.

First, the Jaguars named Mike Glennon as their starting quarterback; meaning the eight-year journeyman will be facing one of his former teams. Glennon played for the Buccaneers, Bears, Cardinals and Raiders before joining the Jaguars. Before this season, the last time Glennon started a game was in 2017 for the Bears.

Glennon began this season in Jacksonville as a backup. He started (and lost) three games -- losses to the Browns, Vikings and Titans in Weeks 12, 13 and 14 after starting QB Gardner Minshew II was injured -- before going back to the bench last week.

It was assumed Minshew, who is Jacksonville's most talented and productive quarterback, would start on Sunday against the Bears, but Glennon was given the keys late in the week.

The second late development is the Jaguars' star rookie running back James Robinson being ruled out of Sunday's game with an ankle injury.

The Jaguars' ailing offense will have to outscore a Bears' offense that is rolling. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Allen Robinson lead a unit that has scored 30-plus points in each of its last three games.

At 7-7, the Bears are fighting to stay in the playoff race. At 1-13, the Jaguars are in pole position to get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds

Bears odds: -8.0 (-115)

Jaguars odds: +8.0 (-105)

Spread: The Bears are favored by -8.0 on the road

Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars Picks

1. Bears RB David Montgomery will top 100 all-purpose yards

2. Bears LB Khalil Mack will get two sacks on Jaguars QB Mike Glennon

3. Jaguars QB Mike Glennon will be benched during the game

Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars Key Notes

The Bears are 4-3 on the road

The Jaguars are 1-6 at home

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky ranks 24th in the NFL in Adjusted QBR and 20th in passer rating

Bears RB David Montgomery (906 yards) is on pace to record his first 1,000-yard season

Montgomery ranks 9th in the NFL in rushing yards

Jaguars RB James Robinson (1,070 yards) is one three backs in the NFL this season to crack 1,000 yards. Robinson has been ruled out for Sunday's game with an ankle injury

Bears WR Allen Robinson ranks 7th in the NFL in receptions (90) and 9th in receiving yards (1,110)

The Jaguars' defense ranks 32nd out of 32 teams in yards allowed (418.2 per game), 30th in rushing yards allowed (146.5 per game) and 30th in points allowed (30.2 per game)

Jaguars QB Mike Glennon started four games for the Bears in 2017

Someone is going to break the bank for Allen Robinson in free agency, and he'll still be underpaid. pic.twitter.com/XS1Vo2dXsi — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) December 24, 2020

Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars Key Injuries

Chicago Bears:

CB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) is out

CB Buster Skrine (concussion) is out

TE Demetrius Harris (foot) is doubtful

LB Khalil Mack (shoulder) is questionable

WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) is questionable

DT Akiem Hicks (ankle) is questionable

WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is questionable

S Deon Bush (foot) is questionable

DT Bilal Nichols (knee) is questionable

DT Mario Edwards (hamstring) is questionable

CB Duke Shelley (knee, foot) is questionable

Jacksonville Jaguars:

RB James Robinson (ankle) is out

CB Sidney Jones (Achilles) is out

WR Collin Johnson (hamstring) is out

Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction

Prediction: Bears 28, Jaguars 10

Money Line: Bears -470, Jaguars +335

Against The Spread: Bears 7-7, Jaguars 6-8