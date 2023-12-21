NFL Week 16 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details for CBS and FOX

Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season begins as the New Orleans Saints face the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. It will be their 79th overall meeting and their only one this season. Los Angeles has won three of the last five meetings but New Orleans defeated Los Angeles in Week 11 of last season by a 27-20 score.
New Orleans (7-7) won their second straight game with a 24-6 home win over the New York Giants. Los Angeles (7-7) picked up its fourth win in five games with a 28-20 victory over the Washington Commanders.
Monday Night Football will have a tripleheader on Christmas Day. First, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders. Next, the New York Giants face the Philadelphia Eagles, while the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens close out the night.
Below is the Week 16 NFL slate of games for CBS and FOX, with a map of the games in your area.
NFL Week 16 Coverage Map
To start, let's take a look at the CBS coverage map on Sunday, Dec. 24. The network will feature three games in the early window slate and one in the late window for Week 16 of the 2023 season.
Red: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Green: Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
Yellow: Washington Commanders at New York Jets (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Blue: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
FOX TV Coverage Map
Week 13 sees a total of five games in the early and late window slates for the network. Three matchups are early, while two are late.
FOX TV Coverage Map (Early Games)
Red: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Blue: Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Green: Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith
Gray: Houston Texans enforcing the blackout
FOX TV Coverage Map (Late Games)
Red: Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Blue: Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears (4:25 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
TNF TV broadcasts
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon Prime)
Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit
Saturday NFL TV broadcasts
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (4:30 p.m. ET - NBC)
Announcers: Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers (8:00 p.m. ET - Peacock)
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
Christmas Eve NFL TV broadcast
New England Patriots at Denver Broncos (8:00 p.m. ET - NFL Network)
Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner
Christmas Day TV Broadcasts
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (1:00 p.m. ET - CBS)
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (4:30 p.m. ET - FOX)
Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC/ESPN)
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman