NFL Week 16 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details for CBS and FOX

Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season begins as the New Orleans Saints face the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. It will be their 79th overall meeting and their only one this season. Los Angeles has won three of the last five meetings but New Orleans defeated Los Angeles in Week 11 of last season by a 27-20 score.

New Orleans (7-7) won their second straight game with a 24-6 home win over the New York Giants. Los Angeles (7-7) picked up its fourth win in five games with a 28-20 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Monday Night Football will have a tripleheader on Christmas Day. First, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders. Next, the New York Giants face the Philadelphia Eagles, while the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens close out the night.

Below is the Week 16 NFL slate of games for CBS and FOX, with a map of the games in your area.

NFL Week 16 Coverage Map

To start, let's take a look at the CBS coverage map on Sunday, Dec. 24. The network will feature three games in the early window slate and one in the late window for Week 16 of the 2023 season.

CBS Coverage Map Week 16. Credit: 506Sports

Red: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Green: Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan

Yellow: Washington Commanders at New York Jets (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Blue: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

FOX TV Coverage Map

Week 13 sees a total of five games in the early and late window slates for the network. Three matchups are early, while two are late.

FOX TV Coverage Map (Early Games)

FOX TV Coverage Map (early games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Blue: Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Green: Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith

Gray: Houston Texans enforcing the blackout

FOX TV Coverage Map (Late Games)

FOX TV Coverage Map (Late Games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Blue: Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

TNF TV broadcasts

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon Prime)

Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit

Saturday NFL TV broadcasts

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (4:30 p.m. ET - NBC)

Announcers: Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers (8:00 p.m. ET - Peacock)

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Christmas Eve NFL TV broadcast

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos (8:00 p.m. ET - NFL Network)

Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner

Christmas Day TV Broadcasts

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (1:00 p.m. ET - CBS)

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (4:30 p.m. ET - FOX)

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC/ESPN)

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman