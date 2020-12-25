NFL Week 16: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals odds, picks and predictions

A Saturday NFL matchup between NFC West-rivals San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals holds vastly different meanings for each team.
While the Cardinals (8-6) are battling to secure a playoff spot, the 49ers (5-9) don't have much more to play for except pride and division disruption.
Injuries have plagued the 49ers in head coach Kyle Shanahan's fourth season with the franchise. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is on injured reserve and has been for most of the season, and injuries to other key players have hit the team hard.
With backup quarterback Nick Mullens also out, third-stringer C.J. Beathard will start Saturday for San Francisco.
The good news for the 49ers is that superstar tight end George Kittle is expected to return to action Saturday. Shanahan cited him as one of the healthiest players on the team, but also said Kittle will have limited reps Saturday.
The Cardinals are on a two-game winning streak and look to keep their spot in the playoffs. In head coach Kliff Kingsbury's second season, the team has already won three more games than last year.
Quarterback Kyler Murray is also on a tear. Last week, he threw for 406 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and also ran for a touchdown, in Arizona's 33-26 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Cardinals beat the 49ers 24-20 in the season opener.
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Betting Odds
Cardinals odds: -4.5 (-111)
49ers odds: +4.5 (-109)
Spread: The Cardinals are -4.5 favorites at home for Saturday.
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Picks
- Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will throw for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns against the 49ers.
- 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard will throw at least two interceptions.
- Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will rack up at least 100 receiving yards and one touchdown.
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Key Notes
- The Cardinals are on a two-game winning streak.
- The 49ers are on a three-game losing streak.
- Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has thrown for seven total touchdowns in the last three games.
- Murray has thrown for three touchdowns in five games this season.
- 49ers QB C.J. Beathard has attempted 45 passes this season.
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Key Injuries
San Francisco 49ers:
CB Richard Sherman (calf) is out
QB Nick Mullens (elbow) is out
WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is out
RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) is out
CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) is questionable
S Jimmie Ward (concussion) is questionable
Arizona Cardinals:
LB Dennis Gardeck (knee) is out
WR Larry Fitzgerald (groin) is questionable
RB Chase Edmonds (knee, ankle) is questionable
LB Haason Reddick (shoulder) is questionable
TE Dan Arnold (back) is questionable
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Prediction
Prediction: Cardinals 35, 49ers 14
Money Line: Cardinals -250, 49ers +200
Against The Spread: Cardinals 7-7, 49ers 5-9Published 25 Dec 2020, 22:32 IST