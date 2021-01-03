NFL Week 17: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams odds, picks, line and spread

Los Angeles Rams have been hit with the injury bug at the worst time in the 2020 NFL Season. The Rams lost their starting quarterback from a broken thumb on his throwing hand. They have lost their starting wide receiver to COVID-19. Not to mention their starting running back Cam Akers is a game time decision against the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona is coming in healthier than the Rams and have a lot more to play for in Week 17. A lot would have to happen for the Rams to be eliminated from the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Los Angeles Rams will need their defense to win this football game for them. The Rams are turning to a quarterback who is making his first NFL career start. Los Angeles Rams need their defense to control the game like they did in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL Season.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds

Arizona Cardinals are coming into the Week 17 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams as -3 point favorites.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Picks

-- Los Angeles Rams offense will struggle to move the football behind back up quarterback John Wolford

-- Los Angeles Rams defense will sack Kyler Murray three or more times

Advertisement

-- Kyler Murray will have over 200 yards passing and a rushing touchdown and two passing touchdowns

-- DeAndre Hopkins will have six or more receptions for over 100 yards and a touchdown

It all comes down to this. pic.twitter.com/Fet10DZrb5 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 29, 2020

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Money Line

Arizona Cardinals (-150)

Los Angeles Rams (+130)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Spread

Arizona Cardinals have not fared well against the spread in the last five games of the 2020 NFL Season. The Cardinals are sitting at (0-4-1) against the spread in the last five games. Arizona Cardinals are also (0-5) against the spread in the last five games against the Los Angeles Rams.

24 hours til we give it our all. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/f8M2np0fNZ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 2, 2021

Los Angeles Rams have been red hot against the spread going (6-0-1) in the last seven games of the 2020 NFL Season. The Rams are (5-0) against the spread when playing against the Arizona Cardinals. With the injuries piling up it may be a good idea to stay away from the Rams in this Week 17 meeting with the Arizona Cardinals.