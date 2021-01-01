NFL Week 17 DFS/FD Lineup: Picks and advice for FanDuel, Draft Kings fantasy football

Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season is here and filling FanDuel and Draft Kings teams can be tough.

In Week 17 of the NFL Season there are some teams that are sitting their quarterbacks or players that are dealing with nagging injuries. This makes it tough on Draft Kings and FanDuel lineup owners to fill their roster. There are a lot of teams that are still playing for either playoff spots or to clinch top seeds in the NFL playoffs.

Lets take a look at players lineup owners should select for the NFL Week 17 games of the 2020 NFL Season.

NFL Week 17: Draft Kings and FanDuel players lineup owners should look at for Sunday

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

Quarterbacks:

Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Draft Kings Salary: $7,300

FanDuel Salary: $7,500

Draft Kings and FanDuel Stats/Points vs 49ers: 390 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 28.74 FanDuel/Draft Kings Fantasy Points

Notes: Having Russell Wilson on your Draft Kings and FanDuel lineups will take away from other positions but his production against the 49ers is huge. Russell Wilson has thrown six touchdowns and just two interceptions in the last three games. He is also averaging 24.9 fantasy football points per game in the 2020 NFL Season.

Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings)

Draft Kings Salary: $6,300

FanDuel Salary: $7,700

Draft Kings and FanDuel Stats/Points vs Lions: 220 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 20.8 FanDuel/Draft Kings Fantasy Points

Notes: Kirk Cousins would be a safe choice in both Draft Kings and FanDuel giving lineup owners the opportunity to get top players in other positions. Cousins is facing the 31st ranked pass defense in the NFL in the Detroit Lions. Kirk Cousins has averaged 20.1 fantasy football points per game in the 2020 NFL Season.

Running Backs:

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin

Myles Gaskin (Miami Dolphins)

Draft Kings Salary: $6,500

Fanduel Salary: $6,700

Draft Kings and Fanduel Stats/Points vs Bills: 7 attempts, 46 rushing yards, 0 touchdowns, 7 receptions, 36 receiving yards 0 touchdowns 11.2 Fanduel Fantasy Points, 14.2 Draft Kings Fantasy Points

Notes: Myles Gaskin is coming off a huge week in fantasy points against the Las Vegas Raiders. Miami Dolphins are a different team when Myles Gaskins is starting at running back and he proved that last week. Gaskin recorded 33.9 fantasy points in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season.

Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys)

Draft Kings Salary: $6,400

Fanduel Salary: $6,500

Draft Kings and Fanduel Stats/Points vs Giants: 19 attempts, 91 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns, 23.0 Fanduel Fantasy Points, 23.5 Draft Kings Fantasy Points

Notes: Ezekiel Elliott has not recorded a rushing touchdown since Week 5. That's right the last time Zeke has rushed for a touchdown was against the New York Giants. Elliott recorded his best game of the 2020 NFL Season in fantasy points against the Giants. Ezekiel Elliott is an affordable running back that is playing a Giants team that he torched in Week 5 of the NFL.

Wide Receivers:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans

Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Draft Kings Salary: $7,500

Fanduel Salary: $8,100

Draft Kings and Fanduel Stats/Points vs Falcons: 6 receptions, 110 yards, 0 touchdowns, 14 Fanduel Fantasy Points, 20.0 Draft Kings Fantasy Points

Notes: Mike Evans is coming off the best performance in the 2020 NFL Season. Evans would record 10 receptions, 181 yards, and 2 touchdowns against the Detroit Lions in Week 16. Evans would rack up 43.1 fantasy points giving him a total of 63.1 fantasy points in the last two weeks.

CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys)

Draft Kings Salary: $5,200

Fanduel Salary: $6,100

Draft Kings and Fanduel Stats/Points vs Giants: 7 receptions, 124 receiving yards, 0 touchdowns, 16.4 Fanduel Fantasy Points, 23.4 Draft Kings Fantasy Points

Notes: CeeDee Lamb is coming off his second best performance of the 2020 NFL Season in fantasy points. Lamb recorded 23.4 fantasy points against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. The last time CeeDee Lamb scored 23.4 fantasy points was against the New York Giants in Week 5. Lamb is heading into a favorable matchup with the Giants in Week 17 of the NFL.

DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks)

Draft Kings Salary: $7,300

Fanduel Salary: $7,600

Draft Kings and Fanduel Stats/Points vs 49ers: 12 receptions, 161 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns, 34.1 Fanduel Fantasy Points, 43.1 Draft Kings Fantasy Points

Notes: DK Metcalf dominated the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 8 meeting in the 2020 NFL Season. Seattle Seahawks are playing for the opportunity to steal the number one seed from the Packers and Saints. Metcalf is averaging 18.8 fantasy football points per game this season.

Flex Players:

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks

Notes: When looking for a flex player, it is a good idea to look for a wide receiver or a pass catching running back. Here are some notable flex players that could bring lineup owners success in Week 17.

Brandon Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

Draft Kings Salary: $6,900

Fanduel Salary: $7,300

Week 17: vs Tennessee Titans

Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

Draft Kings Salary: $7,700

Fanduel Salary: $7,700

Week 17: vs Green Bay Packers

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Draft Kings Salary: $9,500

Fanduel Salary: $9,400

Week 17: vs Carolina Panthers

Defense/Special Teams:

Los Angeles Rams defense

Los Angeles Rams Defense/Special Teams:

Draft Kings Salary: $3,300

Fanduel Salary: $4,700

Draft Kings and Fanduel Stats/Points vs Cardinals: 2 sacks, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown, 11 Fanduel Fantasy Points, 11.6 Draft Kings Fantasy Points

Notes: Los Angeles Rams may be hurting majorly on the offensive side of the football, but their defense is still rolling. The Rams defense is heading into a favorable matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17. Los Angeles is going to be leaning heavily on their defense to win them this football game.

Baltimore Ravens Defense/ Special Teams:

Draft Kings Salary: $4,200

Fanduel Salary: $4,900

Draft Kings and Fanduel Stats/Points vs Bengals: 7 sacks, 1 interception, 2 fumble recoveries,1 touchdown, 26 Fanduel Fantasy Points, 26.0 Draft Kings Fantasy Points

Notes: Baltimore Ravens are heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in a must win situation. This is a favorable matchup for the Ravens based off the last meeting. Baltimore was able to pressure the Bengals into mistakes. Look for the same in their Week 17 meeting in the 2020 NFL Season.