NFL Week 17 DFS/FD Lineup: Picks and advice for FanDuel, Draft Kings fantasy football

Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season is here and filling FanDuel and Draft Kings teams can be tough.
In Week 17 of the NFL Season there are some teams that are sitting their quarterbacks or players that are dealing with nagging injuries. This makes it tough on Draft Kings and FanDuel lineup owners to fill their roster. There are a lot of teams that are still playing for either playoff spots or to clinch top seeds in the NFL playoffs.
Lets take a look at players lineup owners should select for the NFL Week 17 games of the 2020 NFL Season.
NFL Week 17: Draft Kings and FanDuel players lineup owners should look at for Sunday
Quarterbacks:
Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)
Draft Kings Salary: $7,300
FanDuel Salary: $7,500
Draft Kings and FanDuel Stats/Points vs 49ers: 390 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 28.74 FanDuel/Draft Kings Fantasy Points
Notes: Having Russell Wilson on your Draft Kings and FanDuel lineups will take away from other positions but his production against the 49ers is huge. Russell Wilson has thrown six touchdowns and just two interceptions in the last three games. He is also averaging 24.9 fantasy football points per game in the 2020 NFL Season.
Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings)
Draft Kings Salary: $6,300
FanDuel Salary: $7,700
Draft Kings and FanDuel Stats/Points vs Lions: 220 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 20.8 FanDuel/Draft Kings Fantasy Points
Notes: Kirk Cousins would be a safe choice in both Draft Kings and FanDuel giving lineup owners the opportunity to get top players in other positions. Cousins is facing the 31st ranked pass defense in the NFL in the Detroit Lions. Kirk Cousins has averaged 20.1 fantasy football points per game in the 2020 NFL Season.
Running Backs:
Myles Gaskin (Miami Dolphins)
Draft Kings Salary: $6,500
Fanduel Salary: $6,700
Draft Kings and Fanduel Stats/Points vs Bills: 7 attempts, 46 rushing yards, 0 touchdowns, 7 receptions, 36 receiving yards 0 touchdowns 11.2 Fanduel Fantasy Points, 14.2 Draft Kings Fantasy Points
Notes: Myles Gaskin is coming off a huge week in fantasy points against the Las Vegas Raiders. Miami Dolphins are a different team when Myles Gaskins is starting at running back and he proved that last week. Gaskin recorded 33.9 fantasy points in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season.
Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys)
Draft Kings Salary: $6,400
Fanduel Salary: $6,500
Draft Kings and Fanduel Stats/Points vs Giants: 19 attempts, 91 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns, 23.0 Fanduel Fantasy Points, 23.5 Draft Kings Fantasy Points
Notes: Ezekiel Elliott has not recorded a rushing touchdown since Week 5. That's right the last time Zeke has rushed for a touchdown was against the New York Giants. Elliott recorded his best game of the 2020 NFL Season in fantasy points against the Giants. Ezekiel Elliott is an affordable running back that is playing a Giants team that he torched in Week 5 of the NFL.
Wide Receivers:
Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Draft Kings Salary: $7,500
Fanduel Salary: $8,100
Draft Kings and Fanduel Stats/Points vs Falcons: 6 receptions, 110 yards, 0 touchdowns, 14 Fanduel Fantasy Points, 20.0 Draft Kings Fantasy Points
Notes: Mike Evans is coming off the best performance in the 2020 NFL Season. Evans would record 10 receptions, 181 yards, and 2 touchdowns against the Detroit Lions in Week 16. Evans would rack up 43.1 fantasy points giving him a total of 63.1 fantasy points in the last two weeks.
CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys)
Draft Kings Salary: $5,200
Fanduel Salary: $6,100
Draft Kings and Fanduel Stats/Points vs Giants: 7 receptions, 124 receiving yards, 0 touchdowns, 16.4 Fanduel Fantasy Points, 23.4 Draft Kings Fantasy Points
Notes: CeeDee Lamb is coming off his second best performance of the 2020 NFL Season in fantasy points. Lamb recorded 23.4 fantasy points against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. The last time CeeDee Lamb scored 23.4 fantasy points was against the New York Giants in Week 5. Lamb is heading into a favorable matchup with the Giants in Week 17 of the NFL.
DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks)
Draft Kings Salary: $7,300
Fanduel Salary: $7,600
Draft Kings and Fanduel Stats/Points vs 49ers: 12 receptions, 161 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns, 34.1 Fanduel Fantasy Points, 43.1 Draft Kings Fantasy Points
Notes: DK Metcalf dominated the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 8 meeting in the 2020 NFL Season. Seattle Seahawks are playing for the opportunity to steal the number one seed from the Packers and Saints. Metcalf is averaging 18.8 fantasy football points per game this season.
Flex Players:
Notes: When looking for a flex player, it is a good idea to look for a wide receiver or a pass catching running back. Here are some notable flex players that could bring lineup owners success in Week 17.
Brandon Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
Draft Kings Salary: $6,900
Fanduel Salary: $7,300
Week 17: vs Tennessee Titans
Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
Draft Kings Salary: $7,700
Fanduel Salary: $7,700
Week 17: vs Green Bay Packers
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
Draft Kings Salary: $9,500
Fanduel Salary: $9,400
Week 17: vs Carolina Panthers
Defense/Special Teams:
Los Angeles Rams Defense/Special Teams:
Draft Kings Salary: $3,300
Fanduel Salary: $4,700
Draft Kings and Fanduel Stats/Points vs Cardinals: 2 sacks, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown, 11 Fanduel Fantasy Points, 11.6 Draft Kings Fantasy Points
Notes: Los Angeles Rams may be hurting majorly on the offensive side of the football, but their defense is still rolling. The Rams defense is heading into a favorable matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17. Los Angeles is going to be leaning heavily on their defense to win them this football game.
Baltimore Ravens Defense/ Special Teams:
Draft Kings Salary: $4,200
Fanduel Salary: $4,900
Draft Kings and Fanduel Stats/Points vs Bengals: 7 sacks, 1 interception, 2 fumble recoveries,1 touchdown, 26 Fanduel Fantasy Points, 26.0 Draft Kings Fantasy Points
Notes: Baltimore Ravens are heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in a must win situation. This is a favorable matchup for the Ravens based off the last meeting. Baltimore was able to pressure the Bengals into mistakes. Look for the same in their Week 17 meeting in the 2020 NFL Season.