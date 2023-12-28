NFL Week 17 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details for CBS and FOX

Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season begins as the New York Jets face the Cleveland Browns at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. It will be their 30th overall meeting and their only one this season. New York has won seven of the past nine meetings, including a 31-30 win in Week 2 of last season.
New York (6-9) is out of playoff contention but picked up a 30-28 victory over the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Cleveland (10-5) is in the hunt for the top seed in the AFC, winning their third straight game last week over the Houston Texans by a 36-22 score.
There won't be a Monday Night Football game but there will be one on Saturday Night as the Dallas Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in primetime. Below is the Week 17 NFL slate of games for CBS and FOX, with a map of the games in your area.
NFL Week 17 Coverage Map
To start, let's take a look at the CBS coverage map on Sunday, Dec. 31. The network will feature five games in the early window slate and two in the late window for Week 17 of the 2023 season.
CBS TV Coverage Map (Early Games)
Red: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Blue: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Green: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
Yellow: Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Orange: Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m)
Announcers: Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker
Gray: No game
Reason: Home Team enforcing the blackout
CBS TV Coverage Map (Late Games)
Red: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Blue: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely
FOX TV Coverage Map
Week 17 sees a total of six games in the early and late window slates for the network. Five matchups are early, while one is late.
Blue: Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Green: Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
Yellow: San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Orange: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Turquoise: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans(1:00 p.m)
Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith
Gray: Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET)
Reason: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
TNF TV broadcasts
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon Prime)
Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit
Saturday NFL TV broadcasts
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET - ESPN/ABC)
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
SNF NFL TV broadcasts
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET - NBC)
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth