NFL Week 17 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details for CBS and FOX

Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season begins as the New York Jets face the Cleveland Browns at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. It will be their 30th overall meeting and their only one this season. New York has won seven of the past nine meetings, including a 31-30 win in Week 2 of last season.

New York (6-9) is out of playoff contention but picked up a 30-28 victory over the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Cleveland (10-5) is in the hunt for the top seed in the AFC, winning their third straight game last week over the Houston Texans by a 36-22 score.

There won't be a Monday Night Football game but there will be one on Saturday Night as the Dallas Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in primetime. Below is the Week 17 NFL slate of games for CBS and FOX, with a map of the games in your area.

NFL Week 17 Coverage Map

To start, let's take a look at the CBS coverage map on Sunday, Dec. 31. The network will feature five games in the early window slate and two in the late window for Week 17 of the 2023 season.

CBS TV Coverage Map (Early Games)

CBS TV Coverage Map (early games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Blue: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Green: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan

Yellow: Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Orange: Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m)

Announcers: Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker

Gray: No game

Reason: Home Team enforcing the blackout

CBS TV Coverage Map (Late Games)

CBS TV Coverage Map (late games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Blue: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely

FOX TV Coverage Map

Week 17 sees a total of six games in the early and late window slates for the network. Five matchups are early, while one is late.

FOX Coverage Map Week 17. Credit: 506Sports

Blue: Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Green: Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Yellow: San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Orange: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Turquoise: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans(1:00 p.m)

Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith

Gray: Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET)

Reason: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

TNF TV broadcasts

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon Prime)

Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit

Saturday NFL TV broadcasts

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET - ESPN/ABC)

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

SNF NFL TV broadcasts

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET - NBC)

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth