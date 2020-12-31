NFL Week 17: Cowboys at Giants TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

As improbable as it may seem, the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants will have a chance to win the NFC East if they can secure a victory at Metlife Stadium this Sunday. Neither team’s season has gone according to plan, but expect both teams to leave everything on the field with both hoping to clinch a playoff spot reserved for the division winner.

The Cowboys have been on a bit of a roll recently, having won three straight games. Dallas cruised past the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of last week’s contest, and won by a final score of 37-17.

Michael Gallup, who is perhaps the least heralded of the Cowboys’ big three receiving trio, had the best statistical output against the Eagles, by virtue of his 2 touchdowns. Gallup and fellow WR Amari Cooper each had 121 yards receiving last week.

After a strong bounce back stretch from New York in the middle of the season, the Giants have stumbled as of late, losing their last three games by at least 14 points per contest. QB Daniel Jones has been battling hamstring and ankle injuries for the last month, which has not helped their cause in December. They lost to the Baltimore Ravens 27-13 on the road last week, and Jones’ touchdown pass to WR Sterling Shepard was the only time Big Blue would reach the end zone on the day.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants TV Schedule

What Time is The Cowboys at Giants on Sunday?

1:00 p.m EST on Sunday, January 3rd.

Advertisement

What Channel Is The Cowboys at Giants game on Sunday?

FOX

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Coverage Map

Week 17 FOX Early Coverage

How To Watch Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

FOX Sports

FuboTV

SlingTV

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Prediction

Both the Cowboys and Giants will need a little help from the Eagles in order to make the playoffs, but both teams stand to greatly benefit if they are somehow able to sneak in. Dallas thought their season was over during their first matchup with New York, when starting QB Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome ankle injury. New York started the season 0-5, and were not expected to compete for the division in head coach Joe Judge’s first season.

While the Giants have had an admirable season and have played hard under their new coach, it’s hard to see a still limited Daniel Jones leading New York to victory in a win or go home scenario. Dallas still has a lot of talent on paper, and their defense has played much better of late—those two reasons should be enough to catapult the Cowboys to victory.

Prediction: Cowboys 23, Giants 16