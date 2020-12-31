NFL Week 17: Dolphins at Bills TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

When the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills met back in Week 2 of the NFL season, it didn’t feel like that big of a contest at the time. As it turned out though, Buffalo’s victory in Miami would be one reason the Dolphins are two games behind in the division instead of just one, and a main reason why the Bills can choose to play their final game of the season without much riding on it.

The Dolphins' win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 was nothing short of miraculous, as QB Ryan Fitzpatrick came off the bench and gave the offense the spark they so desperately needed. Not to be outdone was RB Myles Gaskin, who scored a crucial fourth quarter touchdown with a great individual effort. Miami outlasted Las Vegas 26-25, and remained in control of their own playoff destiny.

Do yourself a favor and don't even try to catch him.@MylesGAS x @BaptistHealthSF pic.twitter.com/jXAnFkDUjS — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 29, 2020

The Bills continue to prove that they are one of the best teams in AFC and in the NFL week in and week out. Buffalo has won five straight games, including Monday night’s drubbing of the Patriots in New England. The Bills pretty much did anything they wanted in that game, as WR Stefon Diggs put an exclamation point on his brilliant 2020 campaign with 3 touchdowns and 145 yards receiving in prime time.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills TV Schedule

What Time is The Dolphins at Bills on Sunday?

1:00 p.m EST on Sunday, January 3rd.

What Channel Is The Dolphins at Bills game on Sunday?
CBS

CBS

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Prediction

The Bills coaching staff has a very interesting predicament on their hands for Sunday’s game. They’re guaranteed to host a playoff game in the first round of the playoffs, but do not have any chance to be the conference’s number one overall seed.

However, they could be leapfrogged by the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second seed, which could be important if the Kansas City Chiefs were upset in their first playoff game.

It will be fascinating to see whether head coach Sean McDermott decides to play his starters for the full game, especially with the recent loss of WR Cole Beasley to a leg injury. If McDermott decides to play his reserves for most or all of the game, it would open the door for Miami to reach the playoffs, and possibly set up a rematch next week with the same two teams. Expect the Bills to play it half-way at best, which would give Miami the sliver of opportunity it needs to reach the postseason.

Prediction: Dolphins 20, Bills 17