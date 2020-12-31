NFL Week 17: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears odds, picks, line and spread

In a year that's been so abnormal, the NFL's oldest rivalry remains unchanged. The Green Bay Packers will travel to face the Chicago Bears on Sunday in the latest meeting of these bitter league rivals.

And there's much at stake for both teams in this year's edition.

If the Packers (12-3) win, they will clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed in the upcoming playoffs. Green Bay can also earn a No. 1 seed if the San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

A Bears (8-7) victory would punch their ticket to the playoffs straight-up. Otherwise, Chicago would have to hope for a Los Angeles Rams win over the Arizona Cardinals to earn a playoff bid.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who recently took the top spot in the MVP race, has thrown for 4,059 yards, 44 touchdowns and just five interceptions this season, leading head coach Matt LaFleur's offense near-perfectly. He stands in the way of Chicago's playoff hopes.

“This is Bears-Packers; it doesn’t get any bigger than that.“



Coach Nagy joined @JeffJoniak to preview Sunday's matchup on the latest @Wipfli_LLP #BearsCoachesShow. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky who has tossed for 1,803 yards, 16 touchdowns and 7 interceptions on the season, hopes to solidify his status as Chicago's future signal-caller by sending his team to the playoffs with a win over its hated foe.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears Betting Odds

Advertisement

The Packers are a -5.5 favorite on the road for Sunday.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears Picks

Bears running back David Montgomery will run for at least 50 yards and one touchdown. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will throw at least one interception. The Packers defense will sack Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at least three times.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears Key Notes

The Packers defeated the Bears 41-25 in the their previous game on Nov. 29. In that game, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes. The Packers are 5-2 on the road this season. The Bears are 3-4 at home this season. The Packers hold a 100-95-6 advantage all-time in the rivalry series. The Packers currently have the best statistical offense in the league, averaging 31.6 points-per-game.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears Key Injuries

Green Bay Packers:

DL Kingsley Keke (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.

T Rick Wagner (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

Chicago Bears:

DB Deon Bush (foot) did not practice Wednesday.

DT Akiem Hicks (illness) did not practice Wednesday.

CB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.

CB Buster Skrine (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears Prediction

Prediction: Packers 45, Bears 23

Money Line: Packers -225, Bears +190

Against the Spread: Packers 9-6, Bears 8-7