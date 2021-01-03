NFL Week 17: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears prediction, preview, team news, and more 

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) will look to clinch the number one seed in the NFC -- and that all-important home-field advantage heading into the playoffs -- when they travel to Chicago to take on the Bears (8-7) at Soldier Field this Sunday afternoon.

The Bears have plenty to play for heading into the final week of the NFL regular season: coach, Matt Nagy needs a big performance in Wisconsin, or an Arizona Cardinals' loss to the Rams to clinch his team a wildcard ticket to the playoffs next week.

The Packers dusted the Titans 40-14 in an easy win last week, a game in which star duo: quarterback, Aaron Rogers (231-yards; 4 touchdowns) and wideout, Davante Adams (142-yards; 3 touchdowns) hit playoff form early (they were superb!). Rookie, A.J. Dillon (124-yards; 2 touchdowns) also had himself a career game running the dingus.

The Chicago Bears have been invigorated by the return of quarterback Mitch Trubisky to the fold. Since replacing veteran gunslinger, Nick Foles in the pocket, the number 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft has lead Chicago to 3 straight wins, including the crushing 41-17 victory against a dispirited Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday.

The Bears offense seems to be clicking into gear at just the right time; players like wideout, Allen Robinson II, and back, David Montgomery suddenly look dangerous again. Green Bay's much-heralded defense will need to be at its best to keep the Bears' paws out of the endzone.

We've got ourselves an age-old division rivalry with home-field advantage and a wildcard place in the playoffs on the line, so get ready for an absolute classic! It's 1st against 2nd in the NFC North; it's the Green Bay Packers at the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay Packers at the Chicago Bears Head-To-Head

These old rivals have squared off an astonishing 201 times. The Packers marginally edge the all-time contest, 100-95-6.

The last meeting between Chicago and Green Bay was in week-11 of this season, with the Packers winning-out, 41-25.

Green Bay Packers at the Chicago Bears Team News

The big news coming out of Green Bay this week is that offensive tackle, David Bakhtiari will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury sustained in practice.

“You’re talking about a premier left tackle in this league,” LaFleur said. “You feel so bad for Dave, just all the work and everything he pours into this job. And he does such a great job, such a great team leader. But, like I told our players, there’s going to be nobody that’s feeling sorry for us as a football team. And our standards, our expectations, they don't change.”

Doubtful for Packers: G Simon Stepaniak (knee)

Out for Packers: OT David Bakhtiari (knee), DT Kingsley Keke (concussion)

As for Chicago: If Aaron Rogers and Davante Adams weren't a daunting enough prospect as it was, the Bears will have to do without cornerbacks, Jaylon Johnson and Buster Skrine in coverage for this one. Other than that, most key personnel is fit and available for Chicago, and Bears fans won't want to hear any post-game excuses -- that's for sure!

Doubtful for Bears: TE Cole Kmet (shoulder), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), S Devin Bush (foot), S Tayshaun Gipson (neck), TE Demetrius Harris (foot)

Out for Bears: CB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder), CB Buster Skrine (concussion)

Green Bay Packers at the Chicago Bears Projected Starters

Packers:

QB: Aaron Rogers

RB: Aaron Jones, A.J Dillon

WR: Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard

TE: Robert Tonyan

Bears:

QB: Mitch Trubisky

RB: David Montgomery, Artavis Pierce

WR: Allen Robinson II, Anthony Miller, Darnell Mooney

TE: Jimmy Graham

Green Bay Packers at the Chicago Bears Prediction

The past few weeks have seen an unbelievable turnaround from Mitch Trubisky and the Chicago Bears, but it appears they've left themselves with too much to do on the final day: the Packers have two MVP candidates in Rogers and Adams who can be - quite simply - unplayable on their day, so to bet against Adam LaFleur's team seems foolish at this junction. Improved though they might be, Chicago still doesn't have the firepower to match the Packers' deadly-duo.

Prediction: Sorry Chicago, but it's Packers 31- 24 Bears (for my money).