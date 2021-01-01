NFL Week 17: Packers at Bears TV schedule, coverage map, time and live stream

Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears fans alike will be on the edge of their seats when the two longstanding rivals do battle at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon. The Packers can clinch the NFC’s overall number 1 seed with a victory, while the Bears need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Packers had one of the more impressive statement victories of the season last Sunday night, walloping the Tennessee Titans at home in the snow by a final score of 40-14. Green Bay knew exactly what Tennessee wanted to do on the ground with the NFL’s leading rusher Derrick Henry, and stopped it to perfection. The Packers were also able to take the Titans out of their game plan by jumping on them early. Davante Adams continued his brilliant season, catching three touchdowns in their blowout win.

The Chicago Bears went into Jacksonville last Sunday needing a win against the Jaguars to stay in the playoff picture, and they did just that. Chicago manhandled the Jaguars 41-17, behind another strong game from RB David Montgomery. Since missing time with a concussion, Montgomery has really hit his stride, rushing for over 100 yards in three of his last five games. He finished with 95 yards on the ground against Jacksonville, and scored a rushing touchdown.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears TV Schedule

What Time is The Packers at Bears on Sunday?

4:25 p.m EST on Sunday, January 3rd.

What Channel Is The Packers at Bears game on Sunday?

FOX

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears Coverage Map

Week 17 FOX Late Coverage

How To Watch Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

FOX Sports

FuboTV

SlingTV

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears Prediction

With both teams so heavily invested in the result, the Packers-Bears game might be one of the best in Week 17. The Bears have found new life under quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and as alluded to above, David Montgomery has somewhat surprisingly become the bellcow running back it didn’t seem like he could be.

At the end of the day though, the Packers still have one of the best quarterbacks in the league playing for them, and Davante Adams continues to be a one man wrecking crew on the outside and in the red zone. Combine that with Aaron Jones’ ability to break a long run and catch passes out of the backfield, and Chicago will have a tough time containing all of their weapons.

Prediction: Packers 26, Bears 21