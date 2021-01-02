NFL Week 17: Seahawks at 49ers TV schedule, coverage map, time and live stream

The Seattle Seahawks will travel to Arizona three times this season, a very rare occasion, as the San Francisco 49ers have temporarily turned into the Arizona 49ers due to Santa Clara County regulations not allowing the 49ers to use Levi's Stadium for their last few games.

For the 49ers, this game does not mean much, as they have been knocked out of the playoff chase. With an injury-plagued season, last season's NFC Super Bowl representative was still able to manage and kept a top-10 defense through the regular season.

But the Green Bay Packers will be watching this game, as a 49ers win over the Seahawks means that the Packers will get the No. 1 seed in the NFC and gain a first-round bye in the NFC Playoffs.

As for Seattle, they had clinched the NFC West division title after their 20-9 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. Seattle does have a slight chance of getting a first-round bye, but it would be hard to accomplish considering the matchups in Week 17.

For the first time since Week 6 of the 2019 season, fans could possible see quarterback Josh Rosen play for the 49ers. A former top-10 draft pick, Rosen was signed to back up quarterback C.J. Beathard, and considering this game won't mean much to the team, it would make sense to see what the former first-round pick has got.

Seahawks at 49ers TV schedule

What time is Seahawks at 49ers game on Sunday?

4:25 p.m. EST

What channel is Seahawks at 49ers game on Sunday?

Advertisement

FOX

Seahawks at 49ers coverage map

FOX Late: Week 17

How to watch Seahawks at 49ers

Live stream

FOX Sports

FuboTV

Sling TV

Seattle Seahawks at 49ers Prediction

Beathard certainly showed promise with the 49ers offense against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16, and while the Seahawks defense has not been the best through the season, it could be a big test for him.

Nonetheless, the 49er's defense will be depleted for Week 17 due to several injuries, opening up the opportunity for Russell Wilson and his offense to take over.

Prediction: Seahawks 31, 49ers 17