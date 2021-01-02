NFL Week 17: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers odds, picks, line and spread

It seems as if the 2020 NFL season went by so fast. Week 17 has crept up on us quickly, as the Seattle Seahawks will head to Phoenix to take on the "Arizona 49ers."

Yes, the San Francisco 49ers have temporarily made Phoenix their home, as due to Santa Clara County regulations in California, the team could not host its last few games in Levi's Stadium.

Nonetheless, Seattle is rather familiar with Arizona, considering that the Arizona Cardinals are their division rivals as well. With the 49ers knocked out of the playoff picture and Seattle having won the NFC East division title, it is rather a meaningless game for the two teams.

However, one team will be watching this game closely. If the 49ers manage a win against the Seahawks, it will automatically give the Green Bay Packers a first-round bye in the playoffs. If that does happen, the Packers could rest their starters against the Chicago Bears, and losing would not matter to them.

It will be a good game to watch nonetheless, between the two division rivals in the final game of the regular season.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers betting odds

Seahawks odds: -7.0 (-110)

49ers odds: +7.0 (-110)

Spread: The Seahawks are -7.0 favorites

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers picks

1. Russell Wilson will have four total touchdowns and two interceptions

2. The 49ers defense will have three total fumbles for the day

3. Chris Carson will have 100 or more rushing yards with no touchdowns

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers key notes

Seattle has clinched the NFC West division and was crowned champions in Week 16, after their win against the Los Angeles Rams

The 49ers have been knocked out of contention after reaching the Superbowl last season

Wilson has not thrown for over 300 yards since Week 9

This will be quarterback C.J Beathard's second start of the season

The last time these two teams went head-to-head, the Seahawks won 37-27 at home

Beautiful ball from Russell Wilson for the Seahawks TD 🤩



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/EjqswPFq48 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 28, 2020

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers key injuries

Seattle Seahawks:

RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle) is out

CB Jayson Stanley (hamstring) is out

G Mike Iupati (neck) is questionable

TE Greg Olsen (foot) is questionable

RB Carlos Hyde (illness) is questionable

Updated #Seahawks Week 17 injury report with Friday practice participation. Brandon Shell has been added as questionable: pic.twitter.com/LGtnpZSPVV — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) January 1, 2021

San Francisco 49ers:

WR Brandon Aiyuk (ankle) is out

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is out

CB Richard Sherman (calf) is out

CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) is questionable

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers prediction

Prediction: Seattle 31, San Francisco 17

Money Line: Seattle -226, San Francisco +180

Against The Spread: Seattle 11-4, San Francisco 6-9