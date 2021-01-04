NFL Week 17: Twitter reacts to Isaiah McKenzie's 3 TDs in Bills' blowout of Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills were looking to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the AFC for the 2020 NFL Playoffs with a win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. The Dolphins were looking to clinch a playoff spot with a win.

In what was ultimately a 56-26 blowout in favor of the Bills, wide receiver / kick returner Isaiah McKenzie was the star of the show for Buffalo.

McKenzie was an unexpected source of production on Sunday. He is seventh on the team in receiving yards this season.

The Buffalo Bills were heading into their Week 17 meeting with the Miami Dolphins hoping they could rest some of their starters by halftime. Before the game kicked off, it was unsure how much star wide receiver Stefon Diggs would play in Week 17.

Isaiah McKenzie's first half performance helped the Buffalo Bills feel better about not having Stefon Diggs on the field the whole game.

Today belongs to Isaiah McKenzie. 🔥



📺 #MIAvsBUF on CBS

Here is a look at how Isaiah McKenzie has put together a great first half and how it went crazy on Twitter.

Isaiah McKenzie's first half against the Dolphins

Isaiah McKenzie would find the end zone for the first time in the second quarter against the Dolphins. He would record a seven-yard touchdown reception.

Bills QB Josh Allen would find McKenzie again for a 14-yard touchdown reception on their very next drive.

McKenzie wouldn't stop there.

He would later return a punt for a touchdown, giving him three touchdowns in the first half. Buffalo needed someone to step up beings they did not know how much Stefon Diggs would play. Isaiah McKenzie would pick up the phone and step up and help the Buffalo Bills lock up the number two seed.

Isaiah McKenzie is the sixth player in team history to score on offense and via return, joining Max Anderson, OJ Simpson, Greg Jones, Robb Riddick and CJ Spiller. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 3, 2021

McKenzie is the first Buffalo Bills wide receiver to record a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown and a punt return touchdown in his career. There are two teams that are happy with McKenzie's Week 17 performance. Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts were both cheering for McKenzie to continue his huge Week 17.

Isaiah McKenzie has been with the Buffalo Bills since the 2018 NFL Season. In Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins he was only one receiving touchdown away from matching his season totals. He has already surpassed his receiving touchdown total from the 2019 NFL Season.

It has been rumored that the Buffalo Bills are going to be signing wide receiver Kenny Stills and that could have hit a nerve in McKenzie. If McKenzie can continue this production it could help the Bills make a deep 2020 NFL Playoff run.