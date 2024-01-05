NFL Week 18 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details for CBS and FOX

Week 18 of the NFL season kicks off on Saturday afternoon as the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North showdown. That game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC.

Pittsburgh (9-7) is on a two-game winning streak after its 30-28 victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week. The Steelers are hunting for the final playoff spot in the AFC.

Baltimore (13-3) picked up its sixth straight win last week with a resounding 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins. They have locked up the AFC North division and the top seed in the conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Steelers-Ravens matchup will be followed by a primetime contest on ESPN/ABC at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the Houston Texans facing the Indianapolis Colts. This game also has major playoff implications.

Sunday Night Football closes out the 2023 NFL regular season with an AFC East showdown as the Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins.

Below is the Week 18 NFL slate of games for CBS and FOX, with a map of the games in your area.

NFL Week 18 Coverage Map

To start, let's take a look at the CBS coverage map on Sunday, Jan. 7. The network will feature three games in the early window slate and three in the late window for Week 18 of the 2023 season.

CBS TV Coverage Map (Early Games)

CBS TV Coverage Map (early games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Blue: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan

Green: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely

CBS TV Coverage Map (Late Games)

CBS TV Coverage Map (late games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Blue: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Green: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

FOX TV Coverage Map

Week 18 sees a total of seven games in the early and late window slates for the network. Three matchups are early, while four are late.

FOX TV Coverage Map (Early Games)

Fox TV Coverage Map (early games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Blue: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Green: New York Jets at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith

FOX TV Coverage Map (Late Games)

Fox TV Coverage Map (late games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Blue: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Green: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Yellow: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Jason Benetti, Matt Millen

Saturday NFL TV broadcasts

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (4:30 p.m. ET - ESPN/ABC)

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (8:15 p.m. ET - ESPN/ABC)

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

SNF NFL TV broadcasts

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (8:20 p.m. ET - NBC)

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth