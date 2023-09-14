NFL Week 2 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details for CBS and FOX

Week 2 of the NFL season is set to start Thursday night as the Minnesota Vikings face the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 pm ET on Amazon Prime. Minnesota is coming off a tough loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Philadelphia pulled off a close one on the road against the New England Patriots.

Fans will be treated to a doubleheader on Monday Night Football. The New Orleans Saints travel to Charlotte to face their NFC South rivals, the Carolina Panthers in the first game. Game 2 sees the Pittsburgh Steelers host their AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns.

Below is the Week 2 slate of games for CBS and Fox with a map of the NFL games that will be in your area.

NFL Week 2 Coverage Map

To begin, we'll take a look at CBS and its maps for early and late game matchups on Sunday, Sept. 17th. Four NFL games in the early slate and two in the late window.

CBS TV Coverage Map (Early Game)

CBS TV Coverage Map (Early games). Credit: 506 Sports

Red: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

Blue: Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

Green: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan

Yellow: Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Tom McCarthy, James Lofton and Jay Feely

CBS TV Coverage Map (Late games)

CBS TV Coverage Map (Late games). Credit: 506 Sports

Red: New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Blue: Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

FOX TV Coverage Map

Six games make up the Fox schedule in Week 2. Below are all six NFL matchups on Fox on the coverage map in the early and late windows.

Fox single game coverage map. Credit: 506 Sports

Red: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen

Blue: Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston

Yellow: Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Cyan: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Chris Myers and Robert Smith

Green: New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth

TNF TV Broadcasts

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon Prime)

Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit

SNF TV Broadcasts

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET - NBC)

Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collingsworth

MNF TV Broadcasts

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (7:15 p.m. - ESPN)

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. - ABC)

Announcers: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman