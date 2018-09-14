NFL Week 2 Preview

Manraj Deol 14 Sep 2018, 08:58 IST

Potential Game Of The Week - New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars

AFC Championship - Jacksonville Jaguars v New England Patriots

It is going to be the AFC Championship rematch game. There is a lot of drama leading into this game. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a tirade on NFL players, Ramsey didn't let someone named Rob Gronkowski out of the fire, Ramsey said that the only reason Gronkowski is a good player is Tom Brady and if he were on a different team he would not be that good of a receiver.

The matchup of Tom Brady vs the Jacksonville Defence will be the highlight of the game. Can Brady get into the minds of the Jaguars defense? The secondary for the Jaguars headed by Pro Bowl players Jalen Ramsey and AJ Bouye will have their hands full with Brady.

Malik Jackson and Calais Campbell will have to keep Brady on his toes by pressuring the quarterback to make some mistakes. Where the defense for the Jaguars is legit and ready to pound on Brady and the New England Patriots, the offense is where the Jaguars always have the tough time to win those close games.

Blake Bortles still looked like a rookie quarterback in week 1. The Jaguars receiving core led by Dede Westbrook might struggle again because of running back Leonard Fournette being unable to play. The passing game might struggle because the best passing comes from consistent rushing.

The New England Patriots should be able to score some points on offense on the stout defense of the Jaguars. The issue lies in that the attack of the Jaguars will have lots of problems with the consistent, dependable Patriots defense.

