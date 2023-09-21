NFL Week 3 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details for CBS and FOX

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season gets underway on Thursday night as the San Francisco 49ers host the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. The Giants are coming off a win over the Arizona Cardinals and the 49ers defeated their NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

Monday Night Football gives fans another doubleheader in Week 3. The first game features a pair of 2- 0 teams as the Philadelphia Eagles face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Game 2 of the doubleheader sees the 1-1 Rams and the 0-2 Cincinnati Bengals play.

Below is the Week 2 NFL slate of games for CBS and Fox with a map of the NFL games that will be in your area.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Week 3 Coverage Map

To begin, we'll take a look at CBS and its single-game coverage map for Sunday, Sept. 24th. The network will have five games in their early window slate in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

CBS TV Coverage Map (Single game)

CBS Coverage Map Week 3. Credit: 506Sports

Red: New England Patriots at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Green: Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

Yellow: Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Matt Ryan

Brown: Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Cyan: Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Beth Mowins, James Lofton, and Jay Feely

Blue: Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

FOX TV Coverage Map

Week 3 sees the network with four games in the early slate with two games in the later slate.

FOX TV Coverage Map (Early Games)

Fox TV Coverage Map (early games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth

Blue: New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Green: Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez

Yellow: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Chris Myers and Robert Smith

FOX TV Coverage Map (Late Games)

Fox TV Coverage Map (late games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen

Blue: Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston

TNF TV Broadcasts

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon Prime)

Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit

SNF TV Broadcasts

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET - NBC)

Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collingsworth

MNF TV Broadcasts

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:15 p.m. ET)

Channel: ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck & Troy Aikman

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m. ET)

Channel: ESPN

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, and Louis Riddick