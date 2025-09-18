  • home icon
  NFL Week 3 Coverage Map 2025: TV schedule, channel, and broadcast details

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 18, 2025 12:20 GMT
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
NFL Week 3 Coverage Map 2025: TV schedule, channel, and broadcast details - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

The second week of the 2025 NFL season saw exciting back-and-forth games. This week's schedule also features some highly intriguing games that will begin to separate a number of teams in many divisions.

This week's schedule will start as usual on a Thursday night when the Miami Dolphins, who are still without a win, will face the Buffalo Bills on the road on Thursday. The Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions will play Monday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium to wrap up this week's NFL action.

The Sunday afternoon lineup for Week 3 will have 13 games split between Fox and CBS. FOX will show seven of the Sunday afternoon games, while CBS will broadcast the other six.

We'll look at the NFL schedule's Week 3 coverage details below, along with a list of the main TV markets and the Sunday afternoon games that will be broadcast on CBS and Fox.

2025 NFL Season: Full Week 3 TV schedule & broadcast details

CBS will broadcast four early-window games and two late-window games in Week 3. Due to injuries to starters Joe Burrow and J.J. McCarthy, two backup quarterbacks, Jake Browning and Carson Wentz, will face off in one early slate game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings.

CBS TV coverage

  • Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
  • New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt, Evan Washburn
  • Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala
  • Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Amanda Balionis
  • Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
  • Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints (4:05 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross
FOX TV coverage

FOX will broadcast seven NFL games in Week 3: five in the early window and two in the late window. The Los Angeles Rams will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the playoff game played at Lincoln Financial Field last season on Sunday afternoon.

FOX TV coverage (Early games)

  • Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi
  • Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Allison Williams
  • Washington Commanders vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale
  • Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Tim Brando, Matt Millen, Sarah Kustok
FOX TV coverage (Late games)

  • Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi, Mike Pereira
  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink
TNF TV broadcast information

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon)

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

SNF TV broadcast information

New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET - NBC)

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

MNF TV broadcasts

Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions (7:00 p.m. ET - ABC/ESPN)

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

