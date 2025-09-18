NFL Week 3 Coverage Map 2025: TV schedule, channel, and broadcast details

The second week of the 2025 NFL season saw exciting back-and-forth games. This week's schedule also features some highly intriguing games that will begin to separate a number of teams in many divisions.This week's schedule will start as usual on a Thursday night when the Miami Dolphins, who are still without a win, will face the Buffalo Bills on the road on Thursday. The Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions will play Monday Night Football at M&amp;T Bank Stadium to wrap up this week's NFL action.The Sunday afternoon lineup for Week 3 will have 13 games split between Fox and CBS. FOX will show seven of the Sunday afternoon games, while CBS will broadcast the other six.We'll look at the NFL schedule's Week 3 coverage details below, along with a list of the main TV markets and the Sunday afternoon games that will be broadcast on CBS and Fox.2025 NFL Season: Full Week 3 TV schedule &amp; broadcast detailsCBS will broadcast four early-window games and two late-window games in Week 3. Due to injuries to starters Joe Burrow and J.J. McCarthy, two backup quarterbacks, Jake Browning and Carson Wentz, will face off in one early slate game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings.CBS TV coverageMinnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy WolfsonNew England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt, Evan WashburnJacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi KinkhabwalaTennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Amanda BalionisLos Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie CollinsSeattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints (4:05 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, AJ RossFOX TV coverageFOX will broadcast seven NFL games in Week 3: five in the early window and two in the late window. The Los Angeles Rams will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the playoff game played at Lincoln Financial Field last season on Sunday afternoon.FOX TV coverage (Early games)Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam OliverTampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan OliviCleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Allison WilliamsWashington Commanders vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Jen HaleCarolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Tim Brando, Matt Millen, Sarah KustokFOX TV coverage (Late games)Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi, Mike PereiraSan Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, Kristina PinkTNF TV broadcast informationBuffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon)Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee HartungSNF TV broadcast informationNew York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET - NBC)Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa StarkMNF TV broadcastsBaltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions (7:00 p.m. ET - ABC/ESPN)Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge