NFL Week 3 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Quarterback picks

The NFL has transitioned into a heavier passing game, and as such, a dependable quarterback is needed, especially when it comes to fantasy football.

Oddly enough, most quarterbacks aren't taking early on in the beginning rounds as much as wide receivers are. But that receiver is who the quarterback is throwing the ball to, so it comes back full circle. Here's a look at the Start Em' and Sit Em' quarterback picks for Week 3.

Start Em'

#1 Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Kyler Murray is currently sitting at #2 in overall yardage on the season with 689 yards and 7 TDs, making him the #2 quarterback overall. The Arizona Cardinals travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are a mess of a team.

With Murray's passing and running ability, expect him to have a field day against this weak Jaguars' defense. The Cardinals want to remain 3-0 and ahead of the rest of the NFC West, so they will be playing even harder.

#2 Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions

Lamar Jackson is another speedy and mobile quarterback who can stretch the field with throws. The Detroit Lions won't be able to stop the dual attack from Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Last week, Jackson outdueled Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. This game will be another highlight reel shown by Jackson.

The Lions have already given up ten touchdowns in their past two games, which is more of what will happen in Week 3.

#3 Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings

This one might be a bit of a shock, but Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks should have no trouble scoring points against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings' past two games have ended in last-second field goal losses, and opposing teams have racked up a monstrous 61 points against the Vikings' defense.

Pass-happy quarterbacks like Wilson will be an issue for the Vikings all season.

Sit Em'

#1 - Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills

The Washington Football Team may have found themselves a solid quarterback in Taylor Heinicke. But Heinicke will go against one of the NFL's most formidable defenses in the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills shut out the Miami Dolphins 35-0 last week and are looking to continue their defensive dominance.

Heinicke is still a bit of a question mark even though he threw for 336 yards and 2 TDs against the New York Giants in week 2. Sit Heinicke for now.

#2 - Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

Jameis Winston struggled mightily against a very formidable Carolina Panthers defense in Week 2.

His monster Week 1 performance may have been a fluke, but Winston will not have any favors done for him when the Saints travel to take on the Patriots.

Barstool Sportsbook @BSSportsbook The most Jameis Winston Interception of all-time The most Jameis Winston Interception of all-time https://t.co/4wqClZPjUu

The Patriots have held opposing quarterbacks to just 23 points in their past two games. Winston will have his hands full, so don't expect a big day coming from the Week 1 standout.

#3 - Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins

Another shock to the list of players on this list. Yes, the Miami Dolphins gave up 35 unanswered points last week. Yes, Derek Carr is currently #1 in passing yards. Yes, it would seem enticing to start him in Week 3.

The Dolphins' secondary is one of the best in the league and usually a nightmare for quarterbacks, regardless of their numbers last week. Carr is also dealing with a seemingly lingering injury, so he may not be at 100%.

It would be better to be safe than sorry to sit Carr this week against a team that might come out angry from being embarrassed in Week 2.

Also Read

The top 10 fantasy quarterbacks starts for Week 3

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals, at Jacksonville Jaguars Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Cheifs, vs. Los Angeles Chargers Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at Los Angeles Rams Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks, at Minnesota Vikings Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles, at Dallas Cowboys Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, vs. Washington Football Team Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, vs. Philadelphia Eagles Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers, at Kansas City Chiefs Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, at San Francisco 49ers

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar