New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys injury report and starting lineup - 2022-23 NFL season Week 3 | 26th September 

New York Giants v&nbsp;Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Sep 26, 2022 09:04 AM EDT

In the final Week 3 NFL game of the 2022 season, the Dallas Cowboys travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants. This is a classic NFC East matchup. The Cowboys will look to secure their second win of the season while the Giants look to remain undefeated.

Let's take a look at the injury report and starting lineups for each team in this Monday Night Football NFL matchup.

NFL Week 3 Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys

Player

Position

Injury

Game Status

Trevon Diggs

CB

Non-Injury/Personal

Unspecified

Michael Gallop

WR

Knee

Questionable

Jayron Kearse

S

Knee

Out

Connor McGovern

G

Ankle

Out

Micah Parsons

LB

Illness

Questionable

Dak Prescott

QB

Right Thumb

Out

Dalton Schultz

TE

Knee

Questionable

Quinton Bohanna

DT

Neck

Questionable

Luke Gifford

LB

Hamstring

Questionable

New York Giants

Player

Position

Injury

Game Status

Justin Layne

DB

Concussion

Out

Nick McCloud

DB

Hamstring

Out

Aaron Robinson

DB

Appendix

Out

Wan’Dale Robinson

WR

Knee

Out

Leonard Williams

DL

Knee

Doubtful

Dane Belton

DB

Clavicle

(-)

Jon Feliciano

C

Shin

(-)

Azeez Ojulari

OLB

Calf

Questionable

Jason Pinnock

DB

Shoulder

(-)

Kayvon Thibodeaux

OLB

Knee

Questionable

Kadarius Toney

WR

Hamstring

Doubtful

Tyrod Taylor

QB

Non-Injury/Personal

(-)

With Dak Prescott out, Rush will make his second straight start of the 2022 season. Rush threw for 235 yards in the air and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 20 -17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. We will find out if offensive targets Michael Gallop and Dalton Schultz will play shortly before the game.

The Dallas Cowboys will have Cooper Rush under center on MNF
The Dallas Cowboys will have Cooper Rush under center on MNF

The Giants will be down three defensive backs in this NFL Monday Night Football matchup. They currently hope first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is a go. They also hope their second-round pick, Azeez Ojulari, can play as well. Offensively, quarterback Daniel Jones won't have Wan'Dale Robinson and it looks bleak for Kadarius Toney due to his hamstring injury.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants lineups:

Dallas Cowboys:

QB - Cooper Rush | RB - Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard | WR - CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallop, Noah Brown | TE - Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson | OL - Tyler Smith, Matt Farniok, Tyler Biadasz, Zach Martin, Terrence Steele

DL - DeMarcus Lawrence, Osa Odighizuwa, Quinton Bohanna, Dorence Armstrong | LB - Anthony Barr, Leighton Vander Esch, Micah Parsons | CB - Anthony Brown, Trevon Diggs | S - Israel Mukuamu, Donovan Wilson | P - Byron Anger | K - Brett Maher

New York Giants

QB - Daniel Jones | RB - Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida | WR- Sterling Shepard, David Sills V, Richie James | TE - Daniel Bellinger, Tanner Hudson | FB - Chris Myrarick | OL - Andrew Thomas, Ben Bredeson, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal.

DL - Azeez Ojulari, Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams (Nick Williams) | LB - Kayvon Thibodeaux, Austin Calitro, Tae Crowder, Oshane Ximines | CB - Adoree' Jackson, Darnay Holmes | S - Julian Love, Xavier McKinney | P - Jamie Gillan | K - Graham Gano

