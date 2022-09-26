New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys injury report and starting lineup - 2022-23 NFL season Week 3 | 26th September 

In the final Week 3 NFL game of the 2022 season, the Dallas Cowboys travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants. This is a classic NFC East matchup. The Cowboys will look to secure their second win of the season while the Giants look to remain undefeated.

Let's take a look at the injury report and starting lineups for each team in this Monday Night Football NFL matchup.

NFL Week 3 Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys

Player Position Injury Game Status Trevon Diggs CB Non-Injury/Personal Unspecified Michael Gallop WR Knee Questionable Jayron Kearse S Knee Out Connor McGovern G Ankle Out Micah Parsons LB Illness Questionable Dak Prescott QB Right Thumb Out Dalton Schultz TE Knee Questionable Quinton Bohanna DT Neck Questionable Luke Gifford LB Hamstring Questionable

New York Giants

Player Position Injury Game Status Justin Layne DB Concussion Out Nick McCloud DB Hamstring Out Aaron Robinson DB Appendix Out Wan’Dale Robinson WR Knee Out Leonard Williams DL Knee Doubtful Dane Belton DB Clavicle (-) Jon Feliciano C Shin (-) Azeez Ojulari OLB Calf Questionable Jason Pinnock DB Shoulder (-) Kayvon Thibodeaux OLB Knee Questionable Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring Doubtful Tyrod Taylor QB Non-Injury/Personal (-)

With Dak Prescott out, Rush will make his second straight start of the 2022 season. Rush threw for 235 yards in the air and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 20 -17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. We will find out if offensive targets Michael Gallop and Dalton Schultz will play shortly before the game.

The Dallas Cowboys will have Cooper Rush under center on MNF

The Giants will be down three defensive backs in this NFL Monday Night Football matchup. They currently hope first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is a go. They also hope their second-round pick, Azeez Ojulari, can play as well. Offensively, quarterback Daniel Jones won't have Wan'Dale Robinson and it looks bleak for Kadarius Toney due to his hamstring injury.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants lineups:

Dallas Cowboys:

QB - Cooper Rush | RB - Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard | WR - CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallop, Noah Brown | TE - Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson | OL - Tyler Smith, Matt Farniok, Tyler Biadasz, Zach Martin, Terrence Steele

DL - DeMarcus Lawrence, Osa Odighizuwa, Quinton Bohanna, Dorence Armstrong | LB - Anthony Barr, Leighton Vander Esch, Micah Parsons | CB - Anthony Brown, Trevon Diggs | S - Israel Mukuamu, Donovan Wilson | P - Byron Anger | K - Brett Maher

New York Giants

QB - Daniel Jones | RB - Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida | WR- Sterling Shepard, David Sills V, Richie James | TE - Daniel Bellinger, Tanner Hudson | FB - Chris Myrarick | OL - Andrew Thomas, Ben Bredeson, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal.

DL - Azeez Ojulari, Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams (Nick Williams) | LB - Kayvon Thibodeaux, Austin Calitro, Tae Crowder, Oshane Ximines | CB - Adoree' Jackson, Darnay Holmes | S - Julian Love, Xavier McKinney | P - Jamie Gillan | K - Graham Gano

