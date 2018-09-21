NFL Week 3 Preview

Potential Game Of The Week - New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints

This week it's a divisional battle for the game of the week. The NFC South has been surprised with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leading the way. Most forecasters had one of the New Orleans Saints or the Atlanta Falcons winning the division.

Leading the way for the Saints has always been Drew Brees. New Orleans squeaked out a win against the robust defense of the Cleveland Browns. This week though the battle in the air might be more fierce as the Atlanta Falcons defense is not as potent as the Browns were. Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas should lead the way for the offense to battle it out with the Atlanta defense. This game should be high scoring as both defenses lack the depth to stop each other's attack.

The Atlanta Falcons should have some fire going into the game against New Orleans. The only problem is some injury problems for the Falcons where Devonte Freeman and Julio Jones could be out for the Sunday game, but they have enough depth at those positions in Tevin Coleman and Calvin Ridley to still have enough scoring to go at-bat with the New Orleans Saints.

This game will be high scoring, but close and it could come down to their kickers. Hopefully, it doesn't come down to kickers because one might not have a job next week!

