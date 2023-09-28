NFL Week 4 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details for CBS and FOX

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season gets underway on Thursday night as the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. It marks their 188th meeting against each other.
The Packers are coming off a close win over the New Orleans Saints, and the Lions picked up their second win with a 20-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Monday Night Football sees a matchup of two NFC teams as the Seahawks travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants.
Below is the Week 4 NFL slate of games for CBS and Fox, with a map of the games in your area.
NFL Week 4 coverage map
To start, let's look at the CBS and its single-game coverage map for Sunday, October 1. The network will feature four games in its window slate and one in the late window for Week 4 of the 2023 season.
CBS TV coverage map (single game)
Red: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m ET)
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Blue: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Yellow: Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
Orange: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Green: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
FOX TV coverage map
Week 4 sees five games in the early slate for the network and two in the late window.
FOX TV coverage map (early games)
Red: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Blue: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Green: Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Yellow: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith
Orange: Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers
Announcers: Alex Faust, Brady Quinn
FOX TV coverage map (late games)
Red: New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Blue: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
TNF TV broadcasts
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon Prime)
Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit
NFL London broadcasts
Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (9:30 a.m. ET - ESPN+, NFL+)
Where: Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom
Announcers: Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky
SNF TV broadcasts
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets (8:15 p.m. ET - NBC)
Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collingsworth
MNF TV broadcasts
Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC, ESPN)
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman