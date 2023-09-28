NFL Week 4 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details for CBS and FOX

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season gets underway on Thursday night as the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. It marks their 188th meeting against each other.

The Packers are coming off a close win over the New Orleans Saints, and the Lions picked up their second win with a 20-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Monday Night Football sees a matchup of two NFC teams as the Seahawks travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants.

Below is the Week 4 NFL slate of games for CBS and Fox, with a map of the games in your area.

NFL Week 4 coverage map

To start, let's look at the CBS and its single-game coverage map for Sunday, October 1. The network will feature four games in its window slate and one in the late window for Week 4 of the 2023 season.

CBS TV coverage map (single game)

Credit: 506Sports

Red: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m ET)

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Blue: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Yellow: Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan

Orange: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Green: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

FOX TV coverage map

Week 4 sees five games in the early slate for the network and two in the late window.

FOX TV coverage map (early games)

Fox TV Coverage Map (early games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Blue: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Green: Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Yellow: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith

Orange: Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

Announcers: Alex Faust, Brady Quinn

FOX TV coverage map (late games)

Fox TV Coverage Map (late games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Blue: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

TNF TV broadcasts

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon Prime)

Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit

NFL London broadcasts

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (9:30 a.m. ET - ESPN+, NFL+)

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky

SNF TV broadcasts

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets (8:15 p.m. ET - NBC)

Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collingsworth

MNF TV broadcasts

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC, ESPN)

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman