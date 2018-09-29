NFL Week 4: Preview

Manraj Deol FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 29 Sep 2018

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers

Potential Game Of The Week - Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers made it through the week barely beating the Fitzmagic led Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now they face another tough matchup when they are back home facing off the number one defence in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers barely came out of Tampa with a win, scoring all 30 points in the first half. The offence looked like it had come back to life for the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Ben Rothlisberger leading the attack like the old Big Ben always did. The defence in the second half looked good when Ryan Fitzpatrick struggled to get the Buccaneers offence going.

The second half was a different story. The Buccaneers almost came back in a game that the Steelers had full control. The second half Pittsburgh Steelers were not so great, and if that is the team that's going to show up against the Baltimore Ravens, it will be a long day.

The Baltimore Ravens come into the week for having the number 1 defence in the NFL. If they continue to make it troublesome for offences to get a continuous attack, they will come out victorious. The assault led by Joe Flacco has been surprisingly productive and have gained some good momentum going into this next road game.

Buck Allen and Alex Collins have been better than most critics thought, and the receiving core has been active. The offence playing all right and Flacco not being your mistake-filled Flacco, also have a defence that could make them the division winner this year.

Most division rival games are close, and this can be no different where a team wins by a few points and one costly mistake. It can also go one way, and Baltimore could surprise us all!

