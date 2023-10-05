NFL Week 5 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details for CBS and FOX

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season gets underway Thursday night as the Washington Commanders host the Chicago Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. It will be their 53rd meeting all-time; their last meeting being in Week 6 of last season.

The Commanders won that game on a Thursday night by a score of 12-7. Washington is coming off an overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, while the Denver Broncos defeated Chicago.

Monday Night Football matches the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Below is the Week 5 NFL slate of games for CBS and Fox, with a map of the games in your area.

NFL Week 5 Coverage Map

To start, let's take a look at the CBS early game coverage map on Sunday, Oct. 8. The network will feature three games in its window slate and two in the late window for Week 5 of the 2023 season.

CBS TV Coverage Map (Early Games)

CBS TV Coverage Map (early games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Blue: New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Green: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

CBS TV Coverage Map (Late Games)

CBS TV Coverage Map (late games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Blue: New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan

Fox TV Coverage Map

Week 5 sees a total of five games in the single-game slate for the network. Three matchups are in the early window and two in the late window.

Fox TV Coverage Map (Single Game)

Fox Coverage Map Week 5. Credit: 506Sports

Blue: NY Giants at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Green: Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston

Yellow: Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Mark Schlereth

Red: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Orange: Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

TNF TV Broadcasts

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon Prime)

Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit

NFL London Broadcasts

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills (9:30 a.m. ET - NFL Network)

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner

SNF TV Broadcasts

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET - NBC)

Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collingsworth

MNF TV Broadcasts

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC, ESPN)

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman