NFL Week 5 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details for CBS and FOX

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season gets underway Thursday night as the Washington Commanders host the Chicago Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. It will be their 53rd meeting all-time; their last meeting being in Week 6 of last season.
The Commanders won that game on a Thursday night by a score of 12-7. Washington is coming off an overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, while the Denver Broncos defeated Chicago.
Monday Night Football matches the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Below is the Week 5 NFL slate of games for CBS and Fox, with a map of the games in your area.
NFL Week 5 Coverage Map
To start, let's take a look at the CBS early game coverage map on Sunday, Oct. 8. The network will feature three games in its window slate and two in the late window for Week 5 of the 2023 season.
CBS TV Coverage Map (Early Games)
Red: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Blue: New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Green: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
CBS TV Coverage Map (Late Games)
Red: Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Blue: New York Jets at Denver Broncos
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
Fox TV Coverage Map
Week 5 sees a total of five games in the single-game slate for the network. Three matchups are in the early window and two in the late window.
Fox TV Coverage Map (Single Game)
Blue: NY Giants at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Green: Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston
Yellow: Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Mark Schlereth
Red: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Orange: Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
TNF TV Broadcasts
Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon Prime)
Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit
NFL London Broadcasts
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills (9:30 a.m. ET - NFL Network)
Where: Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom
Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner
SNF TV Broadcasts
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET - NBC)
Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collingsworth
MNF TV Broadcasts
Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC, ESPN)
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman