NFL Week 6 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details for CBS and FOX

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season gets underway Thursday night as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. It will be their 127th meeting and the first of two meetings this season. Kansas City has won the past 15 matchups against Denver.

The Broncos are coming off a loss at home to the New York Jets last week by a score of 31-21. The Chiefs picked up a 27-20 win on the road versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

Monday Night Football matches the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Below is the Week 6 NFL slate of games for CBS and Fox, with a map of the games in your area.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Week 6 Coverage Map

To start, let's take a look at the CBS single-game coverage map on Sunday, Oct. 15. The network will feature four games in its early window slate and one in the late window for Week 6 of the 2023 season.

CBS TV Coverage Map (Single Game)

CBS Coverage Map Week 6. Credit: 506Sports

Blue: Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Green: Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Yellow: Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan

Orange: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Red: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Fox TV Coverage Map

Week 6 sees a total of six games in the early and late window slates for the network. Three matchups are in the early window and three are in the late window.

Fox TV Coverage Map (Early Games)

Fox TV Coverage Map (early games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Blue: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith

Green: New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

Fox TV Coverage Map (Late Games)

Fox TV Coverage Map (late games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Blue: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston

Green: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

TNF TV Broadcasts

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon Prime)

Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit

NFL London Broadcasts

Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans (9:30 a.m. ET - NFL Network)

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner

SNF TV Broadcasts

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m. ET - NBC)

Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collingsworth

MNF TV Broadcasts

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC, ESPN)

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman