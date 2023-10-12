NFL Week 6 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details for CBS and FOX

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season gets underway Thursday night as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. It will be their 127th meeting and the first of two meetings this season. Kansas City has won the past 15 matchups against Denver.
The Broncos are coming off a loss at home to the New York Jets last week by a score of 31-21. The Chiefs picked up a 27-20 win on the road versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.
Monday Night Football matches the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Below is the Week 6 NFL slate of games for CBS and Fox, with a map of the games in your area.
NFL Week 6 Coverage Map
To start, let's take a look at the CBS single-game coverage map on Sunday, Oct. 15. The network will feature four games in its early window slate and one in the late window for Week 6 of the 2023 season.
CBS TV Coverage Map (Single Game)
Blue: Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Green: Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Yellow: Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
Orange: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Red: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Fox TV Coverage Map
Week 6 sees a total of six games in the early and late window slates for the network. Three matchups are in the early window and three are in the late window.
Fox TV Coverage Map (Early Games)
Red: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Blue: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith
Green: New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
Fox TV Coverage Map (Late Games)
Red: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets (4:25 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
Blue: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston
Green: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
TNF TV Broadcasts
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon Prime)
Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit
NFL London Broadcasts
Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans (9:30 a.m. ET - NFL Network)
Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom
Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner
SNF TV Broadcasts
New York Giants at Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m. ET - NBC)
Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collingsworth
MNF TV Broadcasts
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC, ESPN)
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman