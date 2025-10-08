NFL Week 6 Coverage Map 2025: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details

The first five weeks of the 2025 NFL season have been thrilling. Last week saw the last two unbeaten teams suffer their first loss, as the Patriots beat the Bills and the Broncos took down the Eagles.Four teams enjoyed byes for the first time this season in Week 5. Two more teams will get byes in Week 6: the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans. It will give JJ McCarthy and other injured players on those teams more time to recover.With two teams on a bye, an international game on Sunday and four teams playing on Monday, Sunday afternoon's schedule has only 10 games.There are some exciting games on the schedule, beginning Thursday with the New York Giants facing the Eagles. The New York Jets and Denver Broncos will play at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.This week's Sunday Night Football matchup at Arrowhead Stadium will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. Monday's doubleheader will feature the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons, while the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders will conclude the week's schedule.Here is the full coverage details for Week 6, including Sunday's games that will be shown on Fox and CBS.2025 NFL Season: Full Week 6 TV schedule &amp; broadcast detailsLet's first look at the details of Sunday's Fox games, with four early games and just one late game on the network in Week 6.FOX TV coverageBaltimore Ravens vs. LA Rams (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom RinaldiCarolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Adam Amin, Greg Olsen, Pam OliverIndianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Allison WilliamsJacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks (1:00 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Chris Myers, TBD, Kristina PinkLas Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans (4:05 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan OliviCBS TV coverageCBS will broadcast three early window and two late window matchups.The early window includes the Steelers-Browns matchup, while the 49ers-Bucaneers game is part of the afternoon schedule.CBS TV coverage (Early games)Miami Dolphins vs. LA Chargers (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, AJ RossPittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Ian Eagle, JJ Watt, Evan WashburnNew Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi KinkhabwalaCBS TV coverage (Late games)Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy WolfsonGreen Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie CollinsTNF TV broadcast informationNew York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon)Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee HartungNFL London broadcast informationNew York Jets vs Denver Broncos (9:30 a.m. ET - NFL Network)Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, North London, EnglandAnnouncers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Sara WalshSNF TV broadcast informationKansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions (8:20 p.m. ET - NBC)Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa StarkMNF TV broadcastsAtlanta Falcons vs Buffalo Bills (7:15 p.m. ET - ESPN)Announcers: Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky, Katie George, Peter SchragerWashington Commanders vs Chicago Bears (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC)Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge