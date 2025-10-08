  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Week 6 Coverage Map 2025: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details

NFL Week 6 Coverage Map 2025: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Oct 08, 2025 16:35 GMT
NFL: London Games-Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
NFL Week 6 Coverage Map 2025 (image credit: IMAGN)

The first five weeks of the 2025 NFL season have been thrilling. Last week saw the last two unbeaten teams suffer their first loss, as the Patriots beat the Bills and the Broncos took down the Eagles.

Ad

Four teams enjoyed byes for the first time this season in Week 5. Two more teams will get byes in Week 6: the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans. It will give JJ McCarthy and other injured players on those teams more time to recover.

With two teams on a bye, an international game on Sunday and four teams playing on Monday, Sunday afternoon's schedule has only 10 games.

There are some exciting games on the schedule, beginning Thursday with the New York Giants facing the Eagles. The New York Jets and Denver Broncos will play at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This week's Sunday Night Football matchup at Arrowhead Stadium will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. Monday's doubleheader will feature the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons, while the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders will conclude the week's schedule.

Here is the full coverage details for Week 6, including Sunday's games that will be shown on Fox and CBS.

2025 NFL Season: Full Week 6 TV schedule & broadcast details

Let's first look at the details of Sunday's Fox games, with four early games and just one late game on the network in Week 6.

Ad

FOX TV coverage

  • Baltimore Ravens vs. LA Rams (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
  • Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Adam Amin, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver
  • Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Allison Williams
  • Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks (1:00 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Chris Myers, TBD, Kristina Pink
  • Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans (4:05 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi
Ad
Ad

CBS TV coverage

CBS will broadcast three early window and two late window matchups.

The early window includes the Steelers-Browns matchup, while the 49ers-Bucaneers game is part of the afternoon schedule.

CBS TV coverage (Early games)

  • Miami Dolphins vs. LA Chargers (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross
  • Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Ian Eagle, JJ Watt, Evan Washburn
  • New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala
Ad
Ad

CBS TV coverage (Late games)

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
  • Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Ad

TNF TV broadcast information

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon)

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

NFL London broadcast information

New York Jets vs Denver Broncos (9:30 a.m. ET - NFL Network)

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, North London, England

Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Sara Walsh

SNF TV broadcast information

Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions (8:20 p.m. ET - NBC)

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Ad

MNF TV broadcasts

Atlanta Falcons vs Buffalo Bills (7:15 p.m. ET - ESPN)

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky, Katie George, Peter Schrager

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC)

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications