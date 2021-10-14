×
NFL Week 6 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

Buffalo Bills v Tennessee Titans
Henrique Bulio
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 14, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Preview

Looking for a Coverage Map for Week 6? Look no further. The sixth week of the NFL season arrives with the first slate of games that is missing teams that are on a bye week. From here until Week 14, we'll not have the full 16 games per weekend as every franchise will get a free Sunday to rest and heal injured players for the remainder of the season.

Among the best matchups of the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots will battle as both teams continue to push for a playoff spot. There's also another morning game, with the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars traveling to London to play on Sunday.

Who's ready for round 2?🏈 @MiamiDolphins vs @Jaguars.📍🇬🇧 @SpursStadium. https://t.co/xQHz457qcb

Where can you watch the games of your favorite team? Check out the coverage map for the 14 games of Week 6 of the NFL season, along with their schedule and TV channel information.

NFL Week 6 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 6 are a courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS, Early

CBS Coverage Map for the early games of Week 6

CBS, Late

CBS Coverage Map for the late games of Week 6

FOX, Single

FOX Coverage Map for the games of week 6

NFL TV schedule and TV Channel info for Week 6 games

Below is the TV Schedule for every game during the sixth week of the NFL season. Games in bold are nationally televised.

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, October 14:

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field

CBS

Sunday, October 17:

  • Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m., Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)
  • Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team, 1 p.m., FedEx Field
  • Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium
  • Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High
  • Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., Gillette Stadium

FOX

Sunday, October 17:

  • Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Soldier Field
  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Ford Field
  • Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium
  • Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Bank of America Stadium
  • Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:05 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium

NBC

Sunday, October 17:

  • Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m., Heinz Field

ESPN

Monday, October 18:

  • Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m., Nissan Stadium

TV Market game list for NFL Week 6:

MarketCBS earlyFox earlyCBS lateFox late
New YorkLA Chargers @ BaltimoreLA Rams @ NY Giants
Dallas @ New England-
Los AngelesLA Chargers @ Baltimore
LA Rams @ NY GiantsLas Vegas @ Denver-
ChicagoKansas City @ Washington
Green Bay @ ChicagoDallas @ New England-
Philadelphia
Kansas City @ Washington
Green Bay @ ChicagoDallas @ New England-
Dallas-Ft. WorthKansas City @ Washington
Green Bay @ ChicagoDallas @ New England-
San Francisco/Bay areaLA Chargers @ Baltimore
Green Bay @ ChicagoLas Vegas @ Denver-
Washington D.C.Kansas City @ Washington
-Dallas @ New EnglandArizona @ Cleveland
HoustonHouston @ Indianapolis
-Dallas @ New EnglandArizona @ Cleveland
BostonLA Chargers @ Baltimore
Green Bay @ ChicagoDallas @ New England-
AtlantaKansas City @ Washington
Green Bay @ ChicagoDallas @ New England-
PhoenixLA Chargers @ Baltimore
-Las Vegas @ DenverArizona @ Cleveland
Tampa/St. PetersburgLA Chargers @ BaltimoreGreen Bay @ ChicagoDallas @ New England-
SeattleLA Chargers @ Baltimore
-Dallas @ New EnglandArizona @ Cleveland
DetroitKansas City @ Washington
Cincinnati @ DetroitDallas @ New England-
Minneapolis-St. PaulKansas City @ Washington
Minnesota @ CarolinaDallas @ New England-
MiamiLA Chargers @ Baltimore
Green Bay @ ChicagoDallas @ New England-
DenverLA Chargers @ Baltimore
Green Bay @ ChicagoLas Vegas @ Denver-
OrlandoLA Chargers @ Baltimore
Green Bay @ ChicagoDallas @ New England-
ClevelandLA Chargers @ Baltimore
-Dallas @ New EnglandArizona @ Cleveland
SacramentoLA Chargers @ Baltimore
Green Bay @ ChicagoLas Vegas @ Denver-
CharlotteKansas City @ Washington
Minnesota @ CarolinaDallas @ New England-
PortlandLA Chargers @ Baltimore
-Las Vegas @ DenverArizona @ Cleveland
St. LouisKansas City @ Washington
Green Bay @ ChicagoDallas @ New England-
PittsburghLA Chargers @ Baltimore
-Dallas @ New EnglandArizona @ Cleveland
IndianapolisHouston @ Indianapolis
-Dallas @ New EnglandArizona @ Cleveland
BaltimoreLA Chargers @ Baltimore
-Dallas @ New EnglandArizona @ Cleveland
Raleigh-DurhamKansas City @ Washington
Minnesota @ CarolinaDallas @ New England-
NashvilleKansas City @ Washington
Green Bay @ ChicagoDallas @ New England-
San DiegoLA Chargers @ Baltimore
LA Rams @ NY GiantsLas Vegas @ Denver-
Salt Lake CityLA Chargers @ Baltimore
Green Bay @ ChicagoLas Vegas @ Denver-
San AntonioHouston @ IndianapolisGreen Bay @ ChicagoDallas @ New England-
Kansas CityKansas City @ Washington-Las Vegas @ Denver
Arizona @ Cleveland
ColumbusLA Chargers @ Baltimore-Dallas @ New EnglandArizona @ Cleveland
MilwaukeeKansas City @ Washington
Green Bay @ ChicagoDallas @ New England-
CincinnatiLA Chargers @ Baltimore
Cincinnati @ DetroitDallas @ New England-
Las VegasLA Chargers @ Baltimore
Green Bay @ ChicagoLas Vegas @ Denver-
JacksonvilleKansas City @ Washington
Green Bay @ ChicagoDallas @ New England-
Oklahoma CityKansas City @ Washington
-Dallas @ New EnglandArizona @ Cleveland
New OrleansKansas City @ Washington
Cincinnati @ DetroitDallas @ New England-
MemphisKansas City @ Washington
Green Bay @ ChicagoDallas @ New England-
BuffaloLA Chargers @ Baltimore
-Dallas @ New EnglandArizona @ Cleveland
