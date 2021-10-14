NFL Week 6 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

Looking for a Coverage Map for Week 6? Look no further. The sixth week of the NFL season arrives with the first slate of games that is missing teams that are on a bye week. From here until Week 14, we'll not have the full 16 games per weekend as every franchise will get a free Sunday to rest and heal injured players for the remainder of the season.

Among the best matchups of the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots will battle as both teams continue to push for a playoff spot. There's also another morning game, with the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars traveling to London to play on Sunday.

Where can you watch the games of your favorite team? Check out the coverage map for the 14 games of Week 6 of the NFL season, along with their schedule and TV channel information.

NFL Week 6 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 6 are a courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS, Early

CBS Coverage Map for the early games of Week 6

CBS Coverage Map for the early games of Week 6

CBS, Late

CBS Coverage Map for the late games of Week 6

CBS Coverage Map for the late games of Week 6

FOX, Single

FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 6

FOX Coverage Map for the games of week 6

NFL TV schedule and TV Channel info for Week 6 games

Below is the TV Schedule for every game during the sixth week of the NFL season. Games in bold are nationally televised.

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, October 14:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field

CBS

Sunday, October 17:

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m., Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team, 1 p.m., FedEx Field

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High

Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., Gillette Stadium

FOX

Sunday, October 17:

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Soldier Field

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Ford Field

Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium

Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Bank of America Stadium

Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:05 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium

NBC

Sunday, October 17:

Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m., Heinz Field

ESPN

Monday, October 18:

Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m., Nissan Stadium

Also Read

TV Market game list for NFL Week 6:

Market CBS early Fox early CBS late Fox late New York LA Chargers @ Baltimore LA Rams @ NY Giants

Dallas @ New England - Los Angeles LA Chargers @ Baltimore

LA Rams @ NY Giants Las Vegas @ Denver - Chicago Kansas City @ Washington

Green Bay @ Chicago Dallas @ New England - Philadelphia

Kansas City @ Washington Green Bay @ Chicago Dallas @ New England - Dallas-Ft. Worth Kansas City @ Washington

Green Bay @ Chicago Dallas @ New England - San Francisco/Bay area LA Chargers @ Baltimore

Green Bay @ Chicago Las Vegas @ Denver - Washington D.C. Kansas City @ Washington

- Dallas @ New England Arizona @ Cleveland Houston Houston @ Indianapolis

- Dallas @ New England Arizona @ Cleveland Boston LA Chargers @ Baltimore

Green Bay @ Chicago Dallas @ New England - Atlanta Kansas City @ Washington

Green Bay @ Chicago Dallas @ New England - Phoenix LA Chargers @ Baltimore

- Las Vegas @ Denver Arizona @ Cleveland Tampa/St. Petersburg LA Chargers @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Chicago Dallas @ New England - Seattle LA Chargers @ Baltimore

- Dallas @ New England Arizona @ Cleveland Detroit Kansas City @ Washington

Cincinnati @ Detroit Dallas @ New England - Minneapolis-St. Paul Kansas City @ Washington

Minnesota @ Carolina Dallas @ New England - Miami LA Chargers @ Baltimore

Green Bay @ Chicago Dallas @ New England - Denver LA Chargers @ Baltimore

Green Bay @ Chicago Las Vegas @ Denver - Orlando LA Chargers @ Baltimore

Green Bay @ Chicago Dallas @ New England - Cleveland LA Chargers @ Baltimore

- Dallas @ New England Arizona @ Cleveland Sacramento LA Chargers @ Baltimore

Green Bay @ Chicago Las Vegas @ Denver - Charlotte Kansas City @ Washington

Minnesota @ Carolina Dallas @ New England - Portland LA Chargers @ Baltimore

- Las Vegas @ Denver Arizona @ Cleveland St. Louis Kansas City @ Washington

Green Bay @ Chicago Dallas @ New England - Pittsburgh LA Chargers @ Baltimore

- Dallas @ New England Arizona @ Cleveland Indianapolis Houston @ Indianapolis

- Dallas @ New England Arizona @ Cleveland Baltimore LA Chargers @ Baltimore

- Dallas @ New England Arizona @ Cleveland Raleigh-Durham Kansas City @ Washington

Minnesota @ Carolina Dallas @ New England - Nashville Kansas City @ Washington

Green Bay @ Chicago Dallas @ New England - San Diego LA Chargers @ Baltimore

LA Rams @ NY Giants Las Vegas @ Denver - Salt Lake City LA Chargers @ Baltimore

Green Bay @ Chicago Las Vegas @ Denver - San Antonio Houston @ Indianapolis Green Bay @ Chicago Dallas @ New England - Kansas City Kansas City @ Washington - Las Vegas @ Denver

Arizona @ Cleveland Columbus LA Chargers @ Baltimore - Dallas @ New England Arizona @ Cleveland

Milwaukee Kansas City @ Washington

Green Bay @ Chicago Dallas @ New England - Cincinnati LA Chargers @ Baltimore

Cincinnati @ Detroit Dallas @ New England - Las Vegas LA Chargers @ Baltimore

Green Bay @ Chicago Las Vegas @ Denver - Jacksonville Kansas City @ Washington

Green Bay @ Chicago Dallas @ New England - Oklahoma City Kansas City @ Washington

- Dallas @ New England Arizona @ Cleveland New Orleans Kansas City @ Washington

Cincinnati @ Detroit Dallas @ New England - Memphis Kansas City @ Washington

Green Bay @ Chicago Dallas @ New England - Buffalo LA Chargers @ Baltimore

- Dallas @ New England Arizona @ Cleveland

Edited by Piyush Bisht