NFL Week 7 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details for CBS and FOX

Week 7 of the 2023 season gets underway as the New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. It will be their 8th meeting and their first and only meeting this season. New Orleans has won four games in the past five matchups against Jacksonville.

The Saints are coming off a loss on the road to the Houston Texans last week by a score of 20-13. The Jaguars picked up a 37-20 win at home versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.

Monday Night Football will see the San Francisco 49ers taking on Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Below is the Week 7 NFL slate of games for CBS and FOX, with a map of the games in your area.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Week 7 Coverage Map

To start, let's take a look at the CBS coverage maps on Sunday, Oct. 22. The network will feature three games in its early window slate and two in the late window for Week 7 of the 2023 season.

CBS TV Coverage Map (Early Games)

CBS TV Coverage Map (early games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Blue: Washington Commanders at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan

Green: Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

CBS TV Coverage Map (Late Games)

CBS TV Coverage Map (late games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Blue: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

FOX TV Coverage Map

Week 7 sees a total of five games in the early and late window slates for the network. Three matchups are in the early window and two are in the late window.

Fox TV Coverage Map (Single Game)

FOX Coverage Map Week 7. Credit: 506Sports

Red: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Green: Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Yellow: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

Blue: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston

Orange: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

TNF TV Broadcasts

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon Prime)

Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit

SNF TV Broadcasts

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 p.m. ET - NBC)

Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collingsworth

MNF TV Broadcasts

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC, ESPN)

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Teams on a bye: Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans