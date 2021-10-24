Is Julio Jones playing today against the Chiefs? 

Julio Jones was supposed to be the final piece for the Tennessee Titans, who have danced around in the playoffs but have yet to make a deep run.

He was supposed to fit in with AJ Brown and truly open up the passing game and allow Derrick Henry to be even more potent on the ground. However, Jones hasn't quite been that explosive and has had to miss time in recent weeks.

Will he be ready against the Chiefs?

NFL Injury Report: Will Julio Jones play tonight?

According to CBS Sports, Julio Jones was dealing with a hamstring injury on Monday. On Friday, the injury appeared to still be ailing him as he could only practice on a limited basis. Of course, it is unclear what type of limited practice it was. Was he able to participate in practice for most of the day, or was he only present minimally?

Did he intend to limit his repetitions or plan to have a full practice, but his hamstring had other ideas? The type of limited practice matters. Either way, it is somewhat encouraging that Jones could get on the practice field on a non-critical day. With his ability to get on the field on a non-critical day, it seems the odds are good that he will play in the game today.

A.J. Brown, the other main wide receiver who has been dealing with injury issues this season, is not listed on the depth chart and is expected to play. Meaning, the Titans will have their full offense available against the Chiefs in Sunday's game. They will need them.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs may only be 3-3, but they can still put together an explosive offensive performance at will. To win, the Titans will need to keep up. In other words, for every touchdown that the Chiefs score, the Titans need to match. Without Jones, it may have been tough to be truly dynamic. However, with the wide receiver expected to play, the Titans may be the slight favorites heading into the contest.

Also Read

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans

Considering the Titans upset the Buffalo Bills, the team that stomped Kansas City on Sunday Night Football earlier this season, they have a great shot at beating the Chiefs. However, to do so, they will need everyone on offense. Luckily, it seems the most significant pieces of the offense will be available.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar