The Arizona Cardinals remain the only undefeated team in the NFL heading into Week 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars found their first win in 399 days in London.
Last week saw several games end in overtime, with the Pittsburgh Steelers holding off Geno Smith, and the Dallas Cowboys rallying to defeat the New England Patriots. The Tennessee Titans upset the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, showing that the AFC is deeply competitive while the NFC is being dominated by a few top-tier teams.
NFL Week 7 may not have many exciting matchups on paper, but we should still get a game or two that will need overtime and a few blowout victories. It's also a special week for players like DeForest Buckner, Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford and JJ Watt, who will all be facing their former teams.
NFL Week 7 Prediction, Odds, Picks and Spreads
Week 7 kicks off with a defensive matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. Tennessee Titans vs. the Kansas City Chiefs could end up being the Game of the Week. Here's a betting guide for those who want an edge this week.
NFL Thursday Night Football - Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos
- Spread - Cleveland Browns -3 points
- Money Line - Denver Broncos +146, Cleveland Browns -174
- Over/Under - 42.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Demetric Felton scores first TD of game (+750)
- Game Picks - Cleveland Browns to win (-174), but not cover the spread (-104), over 42.5 points (-105)
- Game Prediction - Cleveland Browns 26 - Denver Broncos 24
Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals
- Spread - Baltimore Ravens -6 points
- Money Line - Cincinnati Bengals +215, Baltimore Ravens -260
- Over/Under - 47.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Baltimore Ravens over 13.5 points in first half (-116)
- Game Picks - Baltimore Ravens win (-260), cover the spread (-110), over 47.5 points (-105)
- Game Prediction - Baltimore Ravens 30 - Cincinnati Bengals 23
New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers
- Spread - Carolina Panthers -3 points
- Money Line - Carolina Panthers -148, New York Giants +126
- Over/Under - 43.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - under 20.5 points scored in second half (-108)
- Game Picks - Carolina Panthers win (-148), cover the spread (-102), and under 43.5 points (-114)
- Game Prediction - Carolina Panthers 20 - New York Giants 15
Green Bay Packers vs Washington Football Team
- Spread - Green Bay Packers -9.5 points
- Money Line - Washington +340, Green Bay Packers -430
- Over/Under - 48.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - under 5.5 TD scored in game (-108)
- Game Picks - Green Bay Packers to win (-430), but not cover spread (-115), under 48.5 points (-106)
- Game Prediction - Green Bay Packers 23 - Washington 19
Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Spread - Kansas City Chiefs -5.5 points
- Money Line - Kansas City Chiefs -240, Tennessee Titans +198
- Over/Under - 56.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Kansas City Chiefs to lead at halftime, Tennessee Titans to win (+900)
- Game Picks - Tennessee Titans to win (+198), under 56.5 points (-105)
- Game Prediction - Tennessee Titans 27 - Kansas City Chiefs 26
Miami Dolphins vs Atlanta Falcons
- Spread - Atlanta Falcons -2.5 points
- Money Line - Atlanta Falcons -142, Miami Dolphins +120
- Over/Under - 47.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Miami Dolphins score first (-106)
- Game Picks - Miami Dolphins to win (+120), over 47.5 points (-108)
- Game Prediction - Miami Dolphins 28 - Atlanta Falcons 23
New England Patriots vs New York Jets
- Spread - New England Patriots -7 points
- Money Line - New York Jets +250, New England Patriots -310
- Over/Under - 42.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - New York Jets first team to 10 points (+170)
- Game Picks - New England Patriots win (-310), but not cover spread (-108), over 42.5 points
- Game Prediction - New England Patriots 27 - New York Jets 23
LA Rams vs Detroit Lions
- Spread - LA Rams -15.5 points
- Money Line - Detroit Lions +640, LA Rams -950
- Over/Under - 50.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Detroit Lions to score over 17 points (-112)
- Game Picks - LA Rams to win (-950), but not cover spread (-115), over 50.5 points (-110)
- Game Prediction - LA Rams 33 - Detroit Lions 20
Las Vegas Raiders vs Philadelphia Eagles
- Spread - Las Vegas Raiders -3 points
- Money Line - Philadelphia Eagles +150, Las Vegas Raiders -178
- Over/Under - 49 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Both teams have 1+TD in each half (+130)
- Game Picks - Philadelphia Eagles win (+150), under 49 points
- Game Prediction - Philadelphia Eagles 21 - Las Vegas Raiders 17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears
- Spread - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -12.5 points
- Money Line - Chicago Bears +480, Tampa Bay Buccaneers -650
- Over/Under - 47.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - First drive results in FG attempt (+430)
- Game Picks - Tampa Bay Buccaneers win (-650), but not cover spread (-114), under 47.5 points
- Game Prediction - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26 - Chicago Bears 14
Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans
- Spread - Arizona Cardinals -17.5 points
- Money Line - Houston Texans +900, Arizona Cardinals -1600
- Over/Under - 47.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - under 5.5 TDs scored in game (-124)
- Game Picks - Arizona Cardinals win (-1600), but not cover spread (-110), under 47.5 points (-108)
- Game Prediction - Arizona Cardinals 23 - Houston Texans 10
Sunday Night Football - San Francisco 49ers vs Indianapolis Colts
- Spread - San Francisco 49ers -3.5 points
- Money Line - Indianapolis Colts +164, San Francisco 49ers -196
- Over/Under - 44.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - over 9.5 points scored in first quarter (+106)
- Game Picks - Indianapolis Colts win (+164), over 44.5 points
- Game Prediction - Indianapolis Colts 31 - San Francisco 49ers 24
Monday Night Football - Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints
- Spread - New Orleans Saints -5.5 points
- Money Line - New Orleans Saints -230, Seattle Seahawks +190
- Over/Under - 43.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Seattle Seahawks first to score (+112)
- Game Picks - Seattle Seahawks win (+190), over 43.5 points (-110)
- Game Prediction - Seattle Seahawks 29 - New Orleans Saints 23 OT