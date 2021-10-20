The Arizona Cardinals remain the only undefeated team in the NFL heading into Week 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars found their first win in 399 days in London.

Last week saw several games end in overtime, with the Pittsburgh Steelers holding off Geno Smith, and the Dallas Cowboys rallying to defeat the New England Patriots. The Tennessee Titans upset the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, showing that the AFC is deeply competitive while the NFC is being dominated by a few top-tier teams.

NFL Week 7 may not have many exciting matchups on paper, but we should still get a game or two that will need overtime and a few blowout victories. It's also a special week for players like DeForest Buckner, Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford and JJ Watt, who will all be facing their former teams.

NFL Week 7 Prediction, Odds, Picks and Spreads

Week 7 kicks off with a defensive matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. Tennessee Titans vs. the Kansas City Chiefs could end up being the Game of the Week. Here's a betting guide for those who want an edge this week.

NFL Thursday Night Football - Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Broncos’ OLB Von Miller on Thursday night’s matchup vs the battered Cleveland Browns to @AricDiLalla : “I don’t know who the tackle I’m going against is, but I’m going to kill him.” Broncos’ OLB Von Miller on Thursday night’s matchup vs the battered Cleveland Browns to @AricDiLalla: “I don’t know who the tackle I’m going against is, but I’m going to kill him.”

Spread - Cleveland Browns -3 points

Money Line - Denver Broncos +146, Cleveland Browns -174

Over/Under - 42.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Demetric Felton scores first TD of game (+750)

Game Picks - Cleveland Browns to win (-174), but not cover the spread (-104), over 42.5 points (-105)

Game Prediction - Cleveland Browns 26 - Denver Broncos 24

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals

Kevin Oestreicher @koestreicher34 In honor of it being Bengals week for the Ravens, here’s a video of a moment where Lamar Jackson showed proof that “he is Houdini” In honor of it being Bengals week for the Ravens, here’s a video of a moment where Lamar Jackson showed proof that “he is Houdini” https://t.co/ljRZNEh8hi

Spread - Baltimore Ravens -6 points

Money Line - Cincinnati Bengals +215, Baltimore Ravens -260

Over/Under - 47.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Baltimore Ravens over 13.5 points in first half (-116)

Game Picks - Baltimore Ravens win (-260), cover the spread (-110), over 47.5 points (-105)

Game Prediction - Baltimore Ravens 30 - Cincinnati Bengals 23

New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers

John Ellis @1PantherPlace It’s Panthers v Giants Week. Week 14, 2015“The Nod” Cam Newton leads the unbeaten Panthers on a 48-yard march, connecting with three receivers, while running for a pair of first downs. Graham Gano’s 43-yard boot capped off Carolina’s 18th straight regular season win . It’s Panthers v Giants Week. Week 14, 2015“The Nod” Cam Newton leads the unbeaten Panthers on a 48-yard march, connecting with three receivers, while running for a pair of first downs. Graham Gano’s 43-yard boot capped off Carolina’s 18th straight regular season win . https://t.co/GFpYMPsi6S

Spread - Carolina Panthers -3 points

Money Line - Carolina Panthers -148, New York Giants +126

Over/Under - 43.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - under 20.5 points scored in second half (-108)

Game Picks - Carolina Panthers win (-148), cover the spread (-102), and under 43.5 points (-114)

Game Prediction - Carolina Panthers 20 - New York Giants 15

Green Bay Packers vs Washington Football Team

Ethan Cadeaux @Ethan_Cadeaux

It’s officially Packers week. The last time Washington traveled to Lambeau, Terry McLaurin did this 😱(🎥 @allproreels It’s officially Packers week. The last time Washington traveled to Lambeau, Terry McLaurin did this 😱(🎥 @allproreels)

https://t.co/POtkFVvLcj

Spread - Green Bay Packers -9.5 points

Money Line - Washington +340, Green Bay Packers -430

Over/Under - 48.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - under 5.5 TD scored in game (-108)

Game Picks - Green Bay Packers to win (-430), but not cover spread (-115), under 48.5 points (-106)

Game Prediction - Green Bay Packers 23 - Washington 19

Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs

610SportsKC @610SportsKC Per @bobfescoe : The #Chiefs are optimistic Chris Jones will return this Sunday vs the Titans. Per @bobfescoe: The #Chiefs are optimistic Chris Jones will return this Sunday vs the Titans.

Spread - Kansas City Chiefs -5.5 points

Money Line - Kansas City Chiefs -240, Tennessee Titans +198

Over/Under - 56.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Kansas City Chiefs to lead at halftime, Tennessee Titans to win (+900)

Game Picks - Tennessee Titans to win (+198), under 56.5 points (-105)

Game Prediction - Tennessee Titans 27 - Kansas City Chiefs 26

Miami Dolphins vs Atlanta Falcons

BrianCatNFL @BrianCatNFL The Dolphins next 2 opponents are the Jaguars and Falcons. This is how they are facing (combined) this season vs. QBs: 231-326, 70.9%, 18 TD, 2 INT, 112.4 QB RatingLets go, Tua. #Dolphins The Dolphins next 2 opponents are the Jaguars and Falcons. This is how they are facing (combined) this season vs. QBs: 231-326, 70.9%, 18 TD, 2 INT, 112.4 QB RatingLets go, Tua. #Dolphins

Spread - Atlanta Falcons -2.5 points

Money Line - Atlanta Falcons -142, Miami Dolphins +120

Over/Under - 47.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Miami Dolphins score first (-106)

Game Picks - Miami Dolphins to win (+120), over 47.5 points (-108)

Game Prediction - Miami Dolphins 28 - Atlanta Falcons 23

New England Patriots vs New York Jets

Spread - New England Patriots -7 points

Money Line - New York Jets +250, New England Patriots -310

Over/Under - 42.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - New York Jets first team to 10 points (+170)

Game Picks - New England Patriots win (-310), but not cover spread (-108), over 42.5 points

Game Prediction - New England Patriots 27 - New York Jets 23

LA Rams vs Detroit Lions

Spread - LA Rams -15.5 points

Money Line - Detroit Lions +640, LA Rams -950

Over/Under - 50.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Detroit Lions to score over 17 points (-112)

Game Picks - LA Rams to win (-950), but not cover spread (-115), over 50.5 points (-110)

Game Prediction - LA Rams 33 - Detroit Lions 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs Philadelphia Eagles

Spread - Las Vegas Raiders -3 points

Money Line - Philadelphia Eagles +150, Las Vegas Raiders -178

Over/Under - 49 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Both teams have 1+TD in each half (+130)

Game Picks - Philadelphia Eagles win (+150), under 49 points

Game Prediction - Philadelphia Eagles 21 - Las Vegas Raiders 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears

Daniel Greenberg @ChiSportUpdates Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is a "very athletic quarterback and has a tremendous arm."Arians said the Bears have "an outstanding defensive team."(Via Buccaneers FB Live) Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is a "very athletic quarterback and has a tremendous arm."Arians said the Bears have "an outstanding defensive team."(Via Buccaneers FB Live)

Spread - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -12.5 points

Money Line - Chicago Bears +480, Tampa Bay Buccaneers -650

Over/Under - 47.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - First drive results in FG attempt (+430)

Game Picks - Tampa Bay Buccaneers win (-650), but not cover spread (-114), under 47.5 points

Game Prediction - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26 - Chicago Bears 14

Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans

Spread - Arizona Cardinals -17.5 points

Money Line - Houston Texans +900, Arizona Cardinals -1600

Over/Under - 47.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - under 5.5 TDs scored in game (-124)

Game Picks - Arizona Cardinals win (-1600), but not cover spread (-110), under 47.5 points (-108)

Game Prediction - Arizona Cardinals 23 - Houston Texans 10

Sunday Night Football - San Francisco 49ers vs Indianapolis Colts

OurSF49ers @OurSf49ers_ It’s officially Colts week, and Deforest Buckner will make his return to Levi’s Stadium for the first time to face the #49ers since he was traded. A bittersweet SNF awaits ❤️💛 It’s officially Colts week, and Deforest Buckner will make his return to Levi’s Stadium for the first time to face the #49ers since he was traded. A bittersweet SNF awaits ❤️💛 https://t.co/tqYYEf4QL9

Spread - San Francisco 49ers -3.5 points

Money Line - Indianapolis Colts +164, San Francisco 49ers -196

Over/Under - 44.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - over 9.5 points scored in first quarter (+106)

Game Picks - Indianapolis Colts win (+164), over 44.5 points

Game Prediction - Indianapolis Colts 31 - San Francisco 49ers 24

Monday Night Football - Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Follow-up tests on Seahawks DE Darrell Taylor come back clear and he could play Monday night vs. the Saints: espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Follow-up tests on Seahawks DE Darrell Taylor come back clear and he could play Monday night vs. the Saints:espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

Spread - New Orleans Saints -5.5 points

Money Line - New Orleans Saints -230, Seattle Seahawks +190

Over/Under - 43.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Seattle Seahawks first to score (+112)

Game Picks - Seattle Seahawks win (+190), over 43.5 points (-110)

Game Prediction - Seattle Seahawks 29 - New Orleans Saints 23 OT

