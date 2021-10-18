Watch: T.J. Watt strip sacks Geno Smith to set up Steelers' OT win against Seahawks

The NFL's highest-paid defensive player, T.J. Watt, came through with two huge plays in overtime to help the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 23-20 in a Sunday Night Football thriller.

Watt, who signed a 4-year, $112 million extension with the Steelers this past offseason, was the star of the show in overtime against the Seahawks, sacking quarterback Geno Smith twice. The second, a strip-sack, set up a game-winning 37-yard field goal attempt, which Steelers kicker Chris Boswell converted with ease to end an enthralling contest. Here is Watt's incredible play:

The strip-sack that set the Steelers inside Seattle's 25-yard line wasn't Watt's only big contribution in overtime.

The Seahawks won the coin toss and put the ball in Geno Smith's hand, who was leading the Seattle offense down the field for the game-winning touchdown. The Seahawks were facing a 3rd-and-four at the Steelers' 45-yard line when Smith dropped back and surveyed the field to find an open receiver.

But before the quarterback could launch the ball downfield, Watt powered his way off the edge and sacked Smith for a 13-yard loss, which forced the Seahawks to punt.

The Steelers couldn't do much with their offensive possession, punting it back to the Seahawks, who were then looking to march down the field a second time to set up the game-winning score.

But Watt showcased just why he is the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, strip-sacking Smith on the Seahawks' second possession in overtime to set up Boswell's 37-yard field goal attempt.

T.J. Watt and Chris Boswell keep Steelers' playoff hopes alive

After a dull first quarter, the Steelers' offense woke up in the second and scored 14 unanswered points to go into half-time with a two-score lead.

However, the Seahawks roared back into the game in the second half, outscoring the home side 20-6. Their offense shut down in the second half, but Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was on song all night, converting all five of his kicks. He scored the Steelers' final nine points, including the game-winning field goal set up by T.J. Watt's strip-sack.

The Steelers remain rooted to the bottom of the AFC North standings with a 3-3 record but have closed the gap on the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) and tCleveland Browns (also 3-3).

The Steelers' next game is a divisional battle against the Browns in Week 8. While the season is still young, the game will feel like a must-win for both sides. Defeat will severely dent the playoff hopes of the losing team.

