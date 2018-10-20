NFL Week 7: Preview

Potential Game Of The Week - New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens

Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints has just surpassed the great Peyton Manning to become the all-time leader in passing yards in the NFL. Brees and his offence have been lights out this year, but this week they will be facing the number one defence in the NFL in the Baltimore Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens defence has been the stalwart of the NFL so far this year. Led by superstar linebacker C.J. Mosley, this defence has been tight on offences to penetrate through.

The wide receivers of the Saints will have a tough time against the dominant secondary led by Pro Bowl hopeful Jimmy Smith. This Ravens secondary is physical and will make it tough for the Saints offence as much as they can.

The attack for the Baltimore Ravens has been somewhat surprisingly efficient this year. The rush team of Buck Allen and Alex Collins has been running consistently, not having many below average games this year. The offence led by Joe Flacco has been good enough, with the best defence that is all you need to win.

The New Orleans Saints is led in offence by the three-headed monster in Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, and Alvin Kamara. The attack for the Saints has been what they were advertised. The passing game and running game has been good all year. Drew Brees and Michael Thomas passing duo have never looked better.

This Saints offence will be the best test for the Ravens so far this year. Where the Saints offence is maybe top 3 in the league, the defence has to be one of the worst. The Saints defence allows 28 points per game, so the offence of the Saints will have to come away with another big play to win against the best defence in the league.

Michael Thomas is one of the only wide receivers that averages over 100 yards per game, but this week could be the game where the Saints and Thomas all struggle scoring points against the stingy defence of the Baltimore Ravens, we will see on Sunday!

