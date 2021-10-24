Is Tyreek Hill playing today against the Titans?

Tyreek Hill is an essential piece of the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive operation. The five-time Pro Bowler is third in the NFL in receiving yards with 592. Hill has faced double coverage for most of the season, so this is an impressive feat.

Hill has battled a quad injury since suffering it in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. His status for Week 6 against the Washington Football Team was in question, but he suited up and played well. However, he re-aggravated the injury in Week 6 and had to come out of the game for a little bit.

Tyreek Hill ended up missing practice Wednesday and Thursday due to an injury. Will the Chiefs have their speedster available come Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans?

Chiefs Injury Report: Tyreek Hill will play against the Tennessee Titans

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Hill is likely to play through the pain of his injury. Hill returned to practice Friday, albeit in a limited capacity. That's good news, as that's the same practice schedule Hill was on last week.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Hill is likely to play through the pain of his injury. Hill returned to practice Friday, albeit in a limited capacity. That's good news, as that's the same practice schedule Hill was on last week.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Chiefs' TE Travis Kelce, who missed practice time this week due to a neck injury, is off the injury report and expected to play Sunday vs. the Titans.Chiefs listing WR Tyreek Hill, who missed practice time this week due to a quad, as questionable, though he is likely to play.

The Chiefs will look to continue getting Patrick Mahomes and their passing attack up to speed. Mahomes has struggled with interceptions, but the Titans' defense offers him a chance at getting himself right.

The Titans' defense ranks sixth in the fewest takeaways per game on defense. They also lost second-year cornerback Kristian Fulton to injury. Rookie cornerback Caleb Farley is also out, leaving the Titans thin behind Janoris Jenkins and Elijah Molden.

Tyreek Hill could have a big game against the Titans

Tyreek Hill could have a huge day matching up against Jenkins.

Jenkins, who turns 33 next Friday, is a step slower than he used to be. Amani Hooker, who could provide safety help on Hill, is questionable ahead of the game with a groin injury.

PFF @PFF Most receiving yards with a step or more of separation:🐏 Cooper Kupp - 516

🐅 Ja’Marr Chase - 491

♦️ Tyreek Hill - 463 Most receiving yards with a step or more of separation:🐏 Cooper Kupp - 516

🐅 Ja’Marr Chase - 491

♦️ Tyreek Hill - 463 https://t.co/34SeDwo8Lt

Hill is sensational when he gets a step or more of separation from his defender. The last time Hill faced the Titans, he scored two touchdowns. Hill's production will ultimately come down to whether he can beat double coverage and whether Mahomes can get him the ball clean.

Mahomes is arguably the most talented quarterback of all time. If anyone can work their way through a slump, it's the Chiefs quarterback. Their offense is a juggernaut when Mahomes and Hill have their chemistry on point. The Chiefs will hope to come away with a momentum-building win, with Hill being healthy.

