NFL Week 8 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details for CBS and FOX

Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season gets underway as the Buffalo Bills host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. It will be their 13th meeting ever and their only meeting this season.

Tampa Bay has won eight of their 12 meetings, including their last matchup in Week 14 of the 2021 season by a score of 34-28 in overtime. The Bills are coming off a loss on the road to the New England Patriots last week by a score of 29-25. Tampa Bay also lost in Week 7 by a score of 16-13 at home to the Atlanta Falcons.

Monday Night Football will see the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Below is the Week 8 NFL slate of games for CBS and FOX, with a map of the games in your area.

NFL Week 8 Coverage Map

To start, let's take a look at the CBS coverage maps on Sunday, Oct. 29. The network will feature four games in its early window slate and three in the late window for Week 8 of the 2023 season.

CBS TV Coverage Map (Early Games)

CBS TV Coverage Map (early games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Blue: New York Jets at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan

Green: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Yellow: Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Beth Mowins, James Lofton, Jay Feely

CBS TV Coverage Map (Late Games)

CBS TV Coverage Map (late games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Blue: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Green: Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Chris Lewis, Ross Tucker

FOX TV Coverage Map

Week 8 sees a total of six games in the early and late window slates for the network. Five matchups are in the early window and one is in the late window.

Fox TV Coverage Map (Single Game)

FOX Coverage Map Week 8. Credit: 506Sports

Red: Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Green: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

Yellow: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Orange: New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Turquoise: Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith

Blue: Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston

TNF TV Broadcasts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon Prime)

Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit

SNF TV Broadcasts

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET - NBC)

Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collingsworth

MNF TV Broadcasts

Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC, ESPN)

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman