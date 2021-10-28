×
NFL Week 8 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Henrique Bulio
ANALYST
Modified Oct 28, 2021 11:17 AM IST
Preview

The NFL regular season is halfway gone, and fans of only two NFL franchises will miss their teams playing, as only the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders have a bye this week.

The best game of the weekend has the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals facing the 6-1 Green Bay Packers in Thursday Night Football. Sunday presents a vital clash for the AFC South title as the Indianapolis Colts get their season rematch against the Tennessee Titans, and a great game on Sunday Night Football awaits as the Dallas Cowboys travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.

I get the feeling this Sunday’s game is going to be an absolute knock down drag out in Indy. Rivalry game between two of the most physical teams in the NFL with a ton on the line. Indy playing for their season. Titans playing to grab a stranglehold of the AFC South. Can’t wait.

Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 8 NFL games, plus the schedule for the week along with the TV channel information.

NFL Week 8 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 8 are a courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS, Single

FOX, Early

FOX, Late

NFL TV schedule and TV Channel info for Week 8 games

Check out the TV schedule for the games of Week 8. Games in bold are nationally televised

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, October 28:

  • Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m., State Farm Stadium

CBS

Sunday, October 31:

  • Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Highmark Stadium
  • Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium
  • Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium
  • New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., SoFi Stadium
  • Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Lumen Field

FOX

Sunday, October 31:

  • Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Soldier Field
  • Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Ford Field
  • Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m., NRG Stadium
  • Washington Football Team vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m., Caesars Superdome
NBC

Sunday, October 31:

  • Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m., U.S. Bank Stadium

ESPN

Monday, November 01:

New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

TV Market game list for NFL Week 8:

MarketCBS earlyFox earlyCBS lateFox late
New YorkCincinnati @ NY JetsPhiladelphia @ Detroit
-
Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
Los Angeles-
LA Rams @ HoustonNew England @ LA ChargersTampa Bay @ New Orleans
Chicago-
San Francisco @ ChicagoNew England @ LA ChargersTampa Bay @ New Orleans
Philadelphia-
Philadelphia @ DetroitNew England @ LA ChargersTampa Bay @ New Orleans
Dallas-Ft. WorthPittsburgh @ Cleveland
LA Rams @ Houston-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
San Francisco/Bay area-
San Francisco @ ChicagoNew England @ LA ChargersTampa Bay @ New Orleans
Washington D.C.Pittsburgh @ ClevelandPhiladelphia @ Detroit-Washington @ Denver
Houston-
LA Rams @ HoustonNew England @ LA ChargersTampa Bay @ New Orleans
Boston
-		San Francisco @ ChicagoNew England @ LA ChargersTampa Bay @ New Orleans
Atlanta-
Carolina @ Atlanta
New England @ LA Chargers
Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
PhoenixPittsburgh @ Cleveland
LA Rams @ Houston-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
Tampa/St. PetersburgPittsburgh @ Cleveland
Carolina @ Atlanta-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
Seattle-
San Francisco @ ChicagoJacksonville @ SeattleTampa Bay @ New Orleans
Detroit-
Philadelphia @ DetroitNew England @ LA ChargersTampa Bay @ New Orleans
Minneapolis-St. PaulPittsburgh @ Cleveland
San Francisco @ Chicago-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
MiamiMiami @ BuffaloSan Francisco @ Chicago-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
DenverPittsburgh @ Cleveland
San Francisco @ Chicago-Washington @ Denver
Orlando-
Carolina @ AtlantaJacksonville @ SeattleTampa Bay @ New Orleans
ClevelandPittsburgh @ Cleveland
San Francisco @ Chicago-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
Sacramento-
San Francisco @ ChicagoNew England @ LA ChargersTampa Bay @ New Orleans
Charlotte-
Carolina @ AtlantaNew England @ LA ChargersTampa Bay @ New Orleans
Portland-
San Francisco @ Chicago
Jacksonville @ Seattle
Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
St. LouisPittsburgh @ ClevelandSan Francisco @ Chicago-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
PittsburghPittsburgh @ Cleveland
San Francisco @ Chicago-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
IndianapolisTennessee @ Indianapolis
San Francisco @ Chicago-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
BaltimorePittsburgh @ Cleveland
Philadelphia @ Detroit-Washington @ Denver
Raleigh-DurhamPittsburgh @ Cleveland
Carolina @ Atlanta-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
NashvilleTennessee @ Indianapolis
Carolina @ Atlanta-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
San Diego-
LA Rams @ HoustonNew England @ LA ChargersTampa Bay @ New Orleans
Salt Lake CityPittsburgh @ Cleveland
San Francisco @ Chicago-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
San AntonioPittsburgh @ ClevelandLA Rams @ Houston-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
Kansas CityPittsburgh @ Cleveland
San Francisco @ Chicago-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
ColumbusPittsburgh @ ClevelandSan Francisco @ Chicago-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
MilwaukeePittsburgh @ Cleveland
San Francisco @ Chicago-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
CincinnatiCincinnati @ NY Jets
San Francisco @ Chicago-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
Las VegasPittsburgh @ Cleveland
San Francisco @ Chicago-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
Jacksonville-
Carolina @ AtlantaJacksonville @ SeattleTampa Bay @ New Orleans
Oklahoma CityPittsburgh @ ClevelandPhiladelphia @ Detroit-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
New OrleansPittsburgh @ Cleveland
Carolina @ Atlanta-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
MemphisTennessee @ IndianapolisCarolina @ Atlanta-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
BuffaloMiami @ Buffalo
San Francisco @ Chicago-Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
