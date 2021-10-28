NFL Week 8 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

The NFL regular season is halfway gone, and fans of only two NFL franchises will miss their teams playing, as only the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders have a bye this week.

The best game of the weekend has the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals facing the 6-1 Green Bay Packers in Thursday Night Football. Sunday presents a vital clash for the AFC South title as the Indianapolis Colts get their season rematch against the Tennessee Titans, and a great game on Sunday Night Football awaits as the Dallas Cowboys travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.

Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 8 NFL games, plus the schedule for the week along with the TV channel information.

NFL Week 8 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 8 are a courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS, Single

CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 8

FOX, Early

FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 8

FOX, Late

FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 8

NFL TV schedule and TV Channel info for Week 8 games

Check out the TV schedule for the games of Week 8. Games in bold are nationally televised

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, October 28:

Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m., State Farm Stadium

CBS

Sunday, October 31:

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Highmark Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., SoFi Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Lumen Field

FOX

Sunday, October 31:

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Soldier Field

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Ford Field

Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m., NRG Stadium

Washington Football Team vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m., Caesars Superdome

NBC

Sunday, October 31:

Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m., U.S. Bank Stadium

ESPN

Monday, November 01:

New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

TV Market game list for NFL Week 8:

Market CBS early Fox early CBS late Fox late New York Cincinnati @ NY Jets Philadelphia @ Detroit

-

Tampa Bay @ New Orleans

Los Angeles -

LA Rams @ Houston New England @ LA Chargers Tampa Bay @ New Orleans

Chicago -

San Francisco @ Chicago New England @ LA Chargers Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Philadelphia -

Philadelphia @ Detroit New England @ LA Chargers Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Dallas-Ft. Worth Pittsburgh @ Cleveland

LA Rams @ Houston - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans San Francisco/Bay area -

San Francisco @ Chicago New England @ LA Chargers Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Washington D.C. Pittsburgh @ Cleveland Philadelphia @ Detroit - Washington @ Denver Houston -

LA Rams @ Houston New England @ LA Chargers Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Boston

- San Francisco @ Chicago New England @ LA Chargers Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Atlanta -

Carolina @ Atlanta

New England @ LA Chargers Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Phoenix Pittsburgh @ Cleveland

LA Rams @ Houston - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Tampa/St. Petersburg Pittsburgh @ Cleveland

Carolina @ Atlanta - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Seattle -

San Francisco @ Chicago Jacksonville @ Seattle Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Detroit -

Philadelphia @ Detroit New England @ LA Chargers Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Minneapolis-St. Paul Pittsburgh @ Cleveland

San Francisco @ Chicago - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Miami Miami @ Buffalo San Francisco @ Chicago - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Denver Pittsburgh @ Cleveland

San Francisco @ Chicago - Washington @ Denver Orlando -

Carolina @ Atlanta Jacksonville @ Seattle Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Cleveland Pittsburgh @ Cleveland

San Francisco @ Chicago - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Sacramento -

San Francisco @ Chicago New England @ LA Chargers Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Charlotte -

Carolina @ Atlanta New England @ LA Chargers Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Portland -

San Francisco @ Chicago Jacksonville @ Seattle

Tampa Bay @ New Orleans St. Louis Pittsburgh @ Cleveland San Francisco @ Chicago - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Pittsburgh Pittsburgh @ Cleveland

San Francisco @ Chicago - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Indianapolis Tennessee @ Indianapolis

San Francisco @ Chicago - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Baltimore Pittsburgh @ Cleveland

Philadelphia @ Detroit - Washington @ Denver Raleigh-Durham Pittsburgh @ Cleveland

Carolina @ Atlanta - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Nashville Tennessee @ Indianapolis

Carolina @ Atlanta - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans San Diego -

LA Rams @ Houston New England @ LA Chargers Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Salt Lake City Pittsburgh @ Cleveland

San Francisco @ Chicago - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans San Antonio Pittsburgh @ Cleveland LA Rams @ Houston - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Kansas City Pittsburgh @ Cleveland

San Francisco @ Chicago - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Columbus Pittsburgh @ Cleveland San Francisco @ Chicago - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans

Milwaukee Pittsburgh @ Cleveland

San Francisco @ Chicago - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Cincinnati Cincinnati @ NY Jets

San Francisco @ Chicago - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Las Vegas Pittsburgh @ Cleveland

San Francisco @ Chicago - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Jacksonville -

Carolina @ Atlanta Jacksonville @ Seattle Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Oklahoma City Pittsburgh @ Cleveland Philadelphia @ Detroit - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans New Orleans Pittsburgh @ Cleveland

Carolina @ Atlanta - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Memphis Tennessee @ Indianapolis Carolina @ Atlanta - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Buffalo Miami @ Buffalo

San Francisco @ Chicago - Tampa Bay @ New Orleans

