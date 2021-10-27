NFL Week 8 head coach hot seat rankings: Brian Flores, Dan Campbell, and other coaches

The NFL can be a fickle place in regards to head coaches sticking around for more than one season.

If a team owner spends millions of dollars to turn their respective team into title contenders, and all they do is lose, expect a new cavalcade of front-office firings to follow the losing season.

On the other hand, sometimes team organizations can hold on to the wrong head coach for far too long. Assuming that their first season was a rough one, many organizations feel they should give their coach a second chance.

Now that team is a few seasons in and has yet to even produce a playoff run.

Here's a look at five head coaches who are in the hot season.

Which head coach is going to be fired first?

Brian Flores - Miami Dolphins

There cannot be much more said about the disastrous season that the Miami Dolphins are currently in. From a previously 10 game-winning team, to barely securing a Week 1 win this season, there is something very wrong going on in South Beach.

Head coach Brian Flores might be involved in his final season with the Dolphins.

Adam Beasley @AdamHBeasley Where does head coach Brian Flores stand after the most damaging loss of his career? profootballnetwork.com/nfl-hot-seat-w… via @PFN365 Where does head coach Brian Flores stand after the most damaging loss of his career? profootballnetwork.com/nfl-hot-seat-w… via @PFN365

The Dolphins can't seem to get out of their way, even though there are talented players on the team. The decision to have a dual offensive coordinator attack could be the reason for the regression. Could it be that being a head coach might not be Brian Flores' strong suit?

Either way, the Dolphins are set to pursue Deshaun Watson, and Flores could very well be out the door in the offseason.

Dan Campbell - Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell was once the interim head coach for the Miami Dolphins and his character was enough to give the team a boost with some wins in 2015. He has since worked his way back into head coaching after a stint with the Saints.

However, the Lions are once again the only team without a win this season and looking down the barrel of a very long season. The Lions are 0-7, but oddly enough they have been competitive in a lot of their games.

This detail might be the only reason the Lions would keep Campbell around for one more shot, though it may be smart to find another head coach come next season.

Matt Nagy - Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears head coach hasn't exactly had the worst record under his tenure. Matt Nagy posted a 31-24 regular-reason record with the Bears overall.

However, the quarterback fiasco that continues to plague the Bears may be a sign of things to come.

Nagy stuck with Mitch Trubisky for far too long and was attempting to do the same with Andy Dalton. Justin Fields is not ready to lead the team quite yet, but the poor management falls squarely on Nagy's shoulders.

This fact could see Nagy finding employment elsewhere after this season.

David Culley - Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are in just about the same boat as the Miami Dolphins, as they are only slightly worse. There is no rhyme or reason why they are playing this badly, and Culley could be solely responsible.

Unless the Texans are purposely playing badly to secure higher draft picks, they may be sitting pretty for the next few drafts. They are currently 1-6 and by far the worst team in the AFC.

Something has got to give, as it seems the team is playing with no heart. Getting rid of Culley after next season may be phase one.

Urban Meyer - Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer might have shot himself in the foot one too many times this season. The Jaguars are currently 1-5 and are in for a long season, although Trevor Lawrence is beginning to show some promise.

What makes things worse for Meyer is that he was involved in some rather risque behavior when he was shown at a bar seductively dancing with a woman that is not his wife.

That is not the kind of attention that a new head coach needs, especially when his team is losing every week. Meyer came to the NFL from college and may have bitten off more than he could chew.

And who knows if we will see his name thrown in the hat for vacant college jobs such as USC.

Edited by LeRon Haire