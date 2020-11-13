Get ready for another huge Sunday of NFL action in Week 10, as the New Orleans Saints host the San Francisco 49ers at the imposing Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

After the beating they put on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, the Saints no doubt enter this game with confidence flying high and sit atop the NFC South (6-2), riding a five-game win streak.

The 49ers, decimated by injuries to key players, come into the game having lost back-to-back games against the Seahawks and the Packers, and sit at the bottom of the NFC West (4-5).

Kyle Shanahan is going to have to reach deep into his bag of tricks to grind one out here. But if anyone can do it, it's him.

New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers Head-To-Head

Some cause for hope for 49ers fans: San Francisco does lead the all-time series against the New Orleans Saints, 49-26-2. They also bested the Saints in their last encounter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, winning an epic showdown late last year, 48-46.

(You might remember this epic George Kittle moment which set up the game-winning field-goal).

New Orleans Saints' season results: W L L W W W W W

San Francisco 49ers' season results: L W W L L W W L L

New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers Team News

None of the players pictured (Garoppolo, Samuel, Wilson) will play - it's hard times for the 49ers

The New Orleans Saints do not have too many injury concerns heading into this one. Quarterback, Drew Brees (shoulder) returned to limited practice on Wednesday, as did center Erik McCoy, receiver Michael Thomas, and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk -- all players expected to lace up the cleats come Sunday.

Doubtful for Saints: Dwayne Washington

As for the 49ers, well, it's probably easier to talk about who is healthy rather than who isn't! Things really have gotten that bad for Shanahan's injury-ravaged unit, especially on offense. In fact, during last week's defeat to the Packers, the 49ers were not able to start a single player on offense that started against the Chiefs in last year's heartbreaking Super Bowl loss.

You have to feel for them a little bit, right?

Out for 49ers: Jimmy Garroppolo, Raheem Mostert, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Tevin Coleman, Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman... (the list goes on)

New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers Projected Starters

New Orleans Saints

QB: Drew Brees

RB: Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray

WR: Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, TreQuan Smith

TE: Jared Cook

San Francisco 49ers

QB: Nick Mullens

RB: Jerick McKinnon, JaMycal Hasty

WR: Brandon Aiyuk, Richie James

TE: Ross Dwelley

New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction

I bet against the Saints last week (hey, at least I admit it!) so there is no way I am going against Sean Payton's division-topping franchise again.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan might well be the very best play-caller in the league, but for my money, the 49ers just have too many players out to bother the Saints.

Drew Brees will look to make use of all his weapons once more (he targeted 11 different receivers last week). Kamara will once again pick up his 100+-yards from scrimmage, and that Saints' pass-rush, which was fantastic against the Buccanneers, will be too hot to handle for an inexperienced 49ers' offense.

Short of a miracle, I 'd expect an easy W for the Saints at home.

Prediction: Saints win and win big, 38-20