NFL Week 9 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details for CBS and FOX

Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season gets underway as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Tennessee Titans at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime. It will be their 81st overall and their only meeting this season.

Tennessee has lost four straight meetings against Pittsburgh as their last win was back in Week 1 of the 2013 season by a score of 13 - 9. The Steelers are coming off a 20 - 10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in Week 8. Meanwhile, the Titans won their Week 8 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at home with a score of 28-23.

Monday Night Football will see the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Below is the Week 9 NFL slate of games for CBS and FOX, with a map of the games in your area.

NFL Week 9 Coverage Map

To start, let's take a look at the CBS coverage map on Sunday, Nov. 5. The network will feature four games in its early window slate and one in the late window for Week 9 of the 2023 season.

CBS TV Coverage Map (Single Game)

CBS Coverage Map Week 9. Credit: 506Sports

Red: Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Blue: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Yellow: Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan

Orange: Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Green: Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

FOX TV Coverage Map

Week 9 sees a total of five games in the early and late window slates for the network. Three matchups are in the early window and two are in the late window.

FOX TV Coverage Map (Early Games)

FOX TV Coverage Map (early games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston

Blue: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Green: Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons (1:00 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

FOX TV Coverage Map (Late Games)

FOX TV Coverage Map (late games). Credit: 506Sports

Red: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Blue: New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

TNF TV broadcasts

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon Prime)

Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit

NFL Frankfurt broadcasts

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins (9:30 a.m. ET - NFL Network)

Where: Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

Announcers: Rich Eisen, Jason McCourty, Dan Orlovsky

SNF TV broadcasts

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m. ET - NBC)

Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collingsworth

MNF TV broadcasts

Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Jets (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC, ESPN)

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman