The Tennessee Titans welcome the Chicago Bears to Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday. This is the first meeting between the two sides in four years.

The Titans are coming into this contest after suffering a shocking 31-20 loss at the hands of the underdog Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. The Bears also lost last week, although theirs was a close 26-23 overtime contest against the New Orleans Saints.

The Tennessee Titans are 5-2 and tied for the AFC South lead, while the Chicago Bears are 5-3 and in second place in the NFC North.

Tennesse Titans vs Chicago Bears Head-To-Head

This will be only the 13th game played between these franchises, and their first meeting on the Titans' home field in eight years.

The all-time series is tied at 6-6, but the Bears have a 4-2 record when playing away from home.

Tennessee Titans season record: W W W W W L L

Chicago Bears season record: W W W L W W L L

The best part of that insane Corey Davis touchdown catch was how he told the ref signaling "incomplete" that he was wrong lmao #TENvsCIN pic.twitter.com/JxHzsztyT5 — Titans Film Room (@titansfilmroom) November 1, 2020

Tennessee Titans vs Chicago Bears Team News

Titans WR Adam Humphries (concussion) did not practice on Friday and has been ruled out for the game on Sunday. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (knee) missed practice on Friday is questionable for the game against the Chicago Bears.

Out for Tennessee Titans: Adam Humphries

Doubtful for Tennessee Titans: Jadeveon Clowney

Bears rookie tight end Cole Kmet (groin), veteran tight end Jimmy Graham (knee/hamstring) and safety Eddie Jackson (knee) were all limited participants on Friday and are questionable for the game on Sunday. Defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (shoulder) and backup QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) were non-participants on all three days of practice and are out for the game against the Titans.

Out for Chicago Bears: Roy Robertson-Harris, Michell Trubisky

Doubtful for Chicago Bears: Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham, Eddie Jackson

Tennessee Titans vs Chicago Bears Projected Starters

Tennessee Titans

QB: Ryan Tannehill

RB: Derrick Henry

WR: AJ Brown, Corey Davis

TE: Jonnu Smith

Chicago Bears

QB: Nick Foles

RB: David Montgomery

WR: Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Anthony Miller

TE: Cole Kmet(D), Jimmy Graham(D)

David Montgomery ran for a total of 89 yards vs the Saints.



84 of those yards were after contact.pic.twitter.com/9h9iDQqun2 — Bears Film Room (@BearsFilmRoom) November 3, 2020

Tennessee Titans vs Chicago Bears Prediction

After hot starts to their season, both teams have now suffered back-to-back defeats in the last two weeks.

I expect this to be a high-scoring game since both defenses have allowed 20-plus points in their last two games.

The Tennessee Titans, with better quarterback play and a monster running back in Derrick Henry, should take the Chicago Bears in a close, high-scoring game.

Prediction: Titans for the W.