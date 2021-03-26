NFL: What are the allegations against Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder?

The 2020-2021 NFL season was one to forget for Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder. To make things worse, his string of issues seems to be carrying over into 2021.

It all started when, during the 2020-2021 NFL season, Washington had to change its name from the Redskins to the Football Team. Recent reports suggest the name, which was supposed to be a placeholder, could become the team's permanent title.

Another situation that everyone is still talking about are the sexual harassment allegations that were filed against Dan Snyder back in 2009. These were complicated after, in July last year, the Washington Football Team launched an investigation after 15 former female employees and two journalists accused the team of sexual harassment and verbal abuse.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced in August that the NFL had taken over the investigation. Although Dan Snyder was not named in the 2020 allegations, he took a lot of the heat because he owned the team. The owner was also criticized for the franchise's internal inquiry into the matter, which many believed was not good enough. Two Washington Football Team staff members have retired or were fired after news broke about the allegations.

Not to mention another former Washington Football Team employee said that Dan Snyder condoned the actions of his staff members. The allegations that Snyder was accused of in 2009 have been settled. Washington paid the former employee that accused Snyder of sexual misconduct $1.6 million to settle the matter.

With his 2009 allegations settled, what did Dan Snyder have to say about the 15 former employees accusing staff members of sexual harassment and verbal abuse?

Dan Snyder's response to 15 former Washington Football Team employees allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse

Dan Snyder took full responsibility for the accusations against the Washington Football Team and had this to say about the situation:

"That behavior has no place in our franchise or in our society." Dan Snyder went on to say, "I take full responsibility for the culture of our organization, I have begun taking any and all steps necessary to ensure that the Washington Football Team is an orgranization that is diverse, inclusive and respectful to others."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had this to say about the allegations against the Washington Football Team:

"We strongly condemn the unprofessional, disturbing and abhorrent behavior and workplace environment alleged in the report which is entirely inconsistent with our standards and has no place in the NFL."

"An independent investigation into these issues is in process, led by highly experienced counsel recommended by our office. We will continue to monitor the progress of this investigation and ensure that the club and its employees satisfy their obligation to give full cooperation to the investigators. If at any time the club or anyone associated with the club fails to do so, the investigating counsel has been asked to promptly advise our office and we will take appropriate action. When the investigation concludes, we will review the findings and take any appropriate action at that time," said the NFL commissioner.

Washington fans: “Dan, sell the team”

Dan Snyder: *buys the rest of the team* https://t.co/gkfJy6RL6w — All Purple Everything (@realVikesFan) March 24, 2021

Dan Snyder is in the process of buying out the Washington Football Team to become the sole owner of the franchise. It's uncertain if this recent accusation will play a role in Snyder being able to complete the deal to fully buyout the Washington Football Team.