NFL: What Is Marshawn Lynch's Net Worth?

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch continues to remain the talk of many football fans to this day. However, talks are currently focused on how much of his net worth is and not of his potential return to an NFL team.

As of this year, Marshawn Lynch is worth an estimated $30 million. Some of that is likely due to his ownership share in the Beasts of the new Fan-Controlled Football League, where Lynch also suited up for their inaugural game but did not play a down.

After suiting up, Marshawn Lynch decides not to play for Fan Controlled Football league team he co-owns https://t.co/uUheUGLV0j — Iveygirl08 (@iveygirl08) February 17, 2021

Marshawn Lynch was paid pretty well in his NFL days

Highly-rated going into the 2007 NFL Draft, Marshawn Lynch was drafted in the first round (12th overall) by the Buffalo Bills. His rookie contract was for six years at just under $19 million. He was then traded to the Seahawks midway through the 2010 season.

Marshawn Lynch, with the Seattle Seahawks

Performing very well there, he earned a 4-year, $30 million extension. He was then rewarded with a $1.5 million pay raise in 2014 and another extension for two years, worth $24 million the very next year. Lynch surprisingly retired after the 2015 season, but returned to the league in 2017, this time playing for the Raiders on a 2-year, $9 million contract.

After two seasons in Oakland, he returned to Seattle, signing a 1-year contract worth $1,030,000. Marshawn Lynch has made over $50 million over 12 years of pro football. However, you might want to consider all the cash he's had to forfeit plenty due to fines and suspensions, like the $100K in fines he gave up just during the 2014 season.

#Seahawks Marshawn Lynch will get fined $8,268 by #NFL for taunting See #NFL Sch. of fines for 2014 pic.twitter.com/KJpTZNR7IP — Robert Raiola, CPA (@SportsTaxMan) November 28, 2014

Marshawn Lynch is still making money

Over the last decade, you've likely seen Lynch with a bag of Skittles, a gameday habit that eventually got him a sponsorship deal with the candy brand in 2014.

Lynch with his Skittles, at Super Bowl XLIX Media Day (2016)

He's also had deals with brands such as Pepsi, Nike, Activision, Progressive and Microsoft, which at one time earned him up to approximately $5 million as of 2016. It was also that year that he claimed he didn't spend any of his career earnings.

His "Beast Mode" apparel brand has also contributed to his net worth, making him $2 million in sales from the beginning of the label through the 2015 season and through his appearance in Super Bowl XLIX, against the New England Patriots.

.@Fanatics expands beyond teams for the first time with @MoneyLynch's Beast Mode brand https://t.co/LhekMEsqkA — Fast Company (@FastCompany) July 23, 2020

Last year, Marshawn Lynch signed a multi-year deal with sports apparel company Fanatics to expand sales of his brand. He's most recently been seen in ads for FritoLay and Subway, during this past season's televised games.