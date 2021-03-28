NFL: What did Jay Gruden say about Washington signing Ryan Fitzpatrick?

Former Washington Football Team head coach Jay Gruden recently commented on a noteworthy signing that his former team recently completed. Washington brought in veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to run the offense in 2021.

Jay Gruden spent five seasons with the Washington Football Team under owner Dan Snyder. Some fans would argue that Gruden should receive an award for lasting that long under Snyder's ownership.

Throughout his career, Gruden gained a reputation as a head coach without a filter. But his comments about the Washington Football Team signing Ryan Fitzpatrick can be used as a prediction for the 2021-2022 NFL Season.

NFL: What did Jay Gruden say about Washington signing veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick?

During an appearance on the "Russell & Medhurst" show, Jay Gruden was asked about whether he thought the signing of Ryan Fitzpatrick will work. The former head coach seemed optimistic about the move, and he explained how Fitzpatrick has already worked with Washington's quarterbacks coach.

"Yeah, I think so, I know Kenny Zampese [the Washington Football Team QB coach] had him at Cincinnati, he was the QB coach there. He always spoke highly of him....It's a good fit."

These comments make it easy to understand why Washington signed Fitzpatrick. At the beginning of the offseason, it's clear that Washington needed a veteran quarterback. Once Washington released Alex Smith, it was only a matter of time before a new signal-caller joined the team.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is a proven quarterback in the NFL. He's played a lot of football throughout his career.

With the Washington Football Team looking for a new quarterback, Fitzpatrick is a good fit as a short-term solution. Washington is set to move forward with Fitzpatrick for the 2021-2022 NFL season, and the team will probably look for its next franchise quarterback in the 2022 offseason.

If the team enjoys too much success this year, it could be in for the same trouble that it currently faces. With a late pick in the first round, they'll miss out on the elite quarterback prospects.

One way or another, Ryan Fitzpatrick is just a temporary fix for Washington, and the team will probably get a new franchise quarterback sooner rather than later.