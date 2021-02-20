NFL: What will the Chicago Bears do after missing out on Carson Wentz?

While the 2021 NFL year has not officially begun (the new league year starts on March 17th), teams have already done their due diligence on player signings.

Several key trades have already occurred, including QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams and Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions.

The Philadelphia Eagles recently traded away QB Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in what is being deemed as one of the best trades done by the latter.

At least half of the teams in the NFL will be shopping for a QB. Houston Texans' QB Deshaun Watson is on almost every team's radar, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers.

The Chicago Bears are also in the hunt for a QB. They will likely not resign Mitchell Trubisky and will only have Nick Foles as the potential starting QB.

NFL: What other QBs in league can the Chicago Bears go after?

There are still plenty of potential QBs that the Chicago Bears can go after. Here is a list of a few that could potentially be on the market:

Dak Prescott

Sam Darnold

Jimmy Garoppolo

Teddy Bridgewater

Alex Smith

With the Bears having the 20th overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, they are not necessarily in a great position to draft an immediate starting QB (unless they trade up). The organization is also $5.1 million under the cap space (22nd most in the NFL) and will have to free some cash up if they do try and target a high-priced QB.

#Eagles never would've won a Super Bowl without Carson Wentz & his 11-2 start. Or without Nick Foles turning into Tom Brady. Or Doug Pederson's coaching. Or Howie Roseman's personnel decisions working out. Or much more. All of it can be true. You can't take that away from them. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 18, 2021

The real question is: will any FA QB think about signing with the Chicago Bears? The offense could lose key weapons, including WR Allen Robinson. HC Matt Nagy hasn't had a stellar reputation in the past two seasons either, and 2021 could be his last season as an HC.