NFL: Which head coaches have been fired?

With the 2020 NFL regular season coming to an end this past Sunday, many fans anticipated "Black Monday," a day when several teams typically announce the firings of head coaches and general managers.

This year, several coaches lost their jobs on Black Monday. A few expected firings were confirmed, and other NFL teams made the surprising decision to part ways with their head coach.

Either way, here is an ongoing list of head coaches that have been relieved of their duties. This list doesn't include the openings in Atlanta, Detroit, and Houston, as each of these teams fired their coaches before Black Monday.

NFL coach Adam Gase, New York Jets

The New York Jets were the first team to fire a head coach after the end of the 2020 regular season. Gase led the team to a 2-14 record, which was a slight upgrade over a campaign that once seemed destined to go down as a winless season. After just two years, the Jets will be back in the market for another head coach.

Many fans expected Gase to be fired a few weeks ago, so it's noteworthy that he finished out the season.

NFL coach Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars

Marrone was essentially on the hot seat as soon as the season started. Considering the Jaguars had two straight losing seasons before 2020, this departure was largely expected. The Jaguars lost 15 games in a row this season, so the franchise desperately needed a fresh start.

Still, Marrone took the Jaguars to the playoffs in 2017. He even led the team to the AFC Championship, where they lost to the New England Patriots. But now, with a new head coach and the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jaguars are starting over.

NFL coach Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers

Rookie QB Justin Herbert thrived this year, but he was one of the few bright spots on a mediocre team. He'll have to learn a new offensive system because the Chargers are in the market for a new coach. The team decided to fire Anthony Lynn, though he was able to lead the team on a four-winning streak at the end of the year.

Lynn had two winning seasons with the Chargers, and he helped them reach the AFC Divisional Playoffs in 2018.