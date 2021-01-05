Which NFL coaches will be fired?

With the 2020 NFL regular season coming to an end, there will be plenty of questions about the futures of many teams. Several head coaches and general managers have already been fired by teams on what is called "Black Monday," a day when several firings occur from teams who aren't headed in the right direction.

Nonetheless, there are still a few teams that could still decide to move on from their head coaches that have been on the hot seat this past season.

Mike McCarthy (Dallas Cowboys)

Despite the success the Dallas Cowboys had late into the season and were still in play for the division title in Week 17, head coach Mike McCarthy has not lived up to expectations since the start of the season.

The Mike McCarthy nonchallenge judgment will be LOUD tomorrow if them Boys don’t win this — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 3, 2021

Given that he lost Dak Prescott to a horrible injury and had several injuries on the offensive line, causing star running back Ezekiel Elliot to have a downfall in performance, it still shouldn't explain the lack of any chemistry and willingness to play the game by the team.

Zac Taylor (Cincinnati Bengals)

For two straight seasons since his arrival in Cincinnati, head coach Zac Taylor has led them to nothing but a losing season. But with the arrival of quarterback Joe Burrow, it seemed like he will give this team some life.

But it doesn't excuse the fact that the organization has not addressed the necessary needs the team has been needing for many years. Burrow likely has one of the most underrated receiving and backfield core but has an offensive line that simply cannot protect Burrow. While the AFC North has now become very competitive, coach Taylor could see his way out after the 2021 season.

Matt Nagy (Chicago Bears)

Matt Nagy simply cannot make his mind up about whether he should call plays or not. On Sunday in Week 17 however, it was clear that the Bears' head coach should not call the plays despite saying he would give up play-calling duties earlier in the season.

I also think that we can all agree that Matt Nagy was back to calling plays in full today.



Back to primarily inside zone runs, minimal rollouts & rarely took shots down the field.



Ego is a serious issue with Nagy, IMO. I’m convinced of it. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) January 4, 2021

Another reason for him to be let go is his lack of judgment and what he wants to do at the quarterback position. Nagy was responsible for benching QB Mitch Trubisky for veteran Nick Foles in Week 3. Since that win, Foles went 2-5 as the starting quarterback. What prompted Nagy to bench Trubisky so quickly? Who knows, but Trubisky somehow led the Bears on a three-game win streak.