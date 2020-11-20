Which NFL player has the most Super Bowl rings?

As we enter Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season, fans are trying to guess who will end up in the playoffs with a shot of heading to Super Bowl LV in February 2021.

This season, the Super Bowl will be played at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their future Hall of Fame quarterback, Tom Brady.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has been brought upon everywhere around the world, the current plan by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and his team is to allow a 20 percent capacity of fans at Super Bowl LV. But considering the number of cases rising in the states, that could change come Feb. 7.

If plans remain in place and the Super Bowl remains at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' home stadium, there's a good chance the Bucs will find themselves playing a home game with a Super Bowl title on the line. And they'll be led by a player whose success in the big game puts him among the greatest of all time.

Tom Brady's Super Bowl success is unmatched

This should not come as a surprise for any fan watching the NFL, but Tom Brady is currently the player with the most Super Bowl rings, having won six Super Bowls with his former team, the New England Patriots.

During his 20 years with the Patriots, Brady won in the following Super Bowls:

XXXVI: Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams, 20-17

XXXVIII: Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers, 32-29

XXXIX: Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-21

XLIX: Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 28-24

LI: Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28

LIII: Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3

Will Brady have another chance to win a Super Bowl?

After leaving the Patriots this offseason as a free agent to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady had plenty of help on his side. With star receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, and the likes of running back Ronald Jones II and Leonard Fournette, the team (and Brady) certainly seem unstoppable currently. Their defense has been solid as well.

Let's not forget about tight end Rob Gronkowski coming out of retirement to join Brady and the Buccaneers. That certainly solidified this already explosive offense on paper.

As of right now, the Buccaneers stand at 7-3 in the NFC South and are a Super Bowl LV favorite.