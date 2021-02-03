NFL: Does Tom Brady have more Wins than any other QB?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has accumulated the most wins in NFL history, amassing 263 total victories in the regular season and postseason combined. The legendary quarterback has won an amazing 33 games in the postseason, which is more than 2 full NFL regular seasons' worth of victories. The quarterback hopes that his 34th postseason victory will be clinched this Sunday when his Buccaneers square off at home against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Tom Brady career wins analysis

Although most fans will focus on his unassailable Super Bowl record, it is truly remarkable that Brady continues to dominate in the regular season, where most of his 263 wins have taken place. In his entire career, the former Michigan Wolverines signal-caller has never finished at or below .500 in games that he’s started for a season. The worst record he put forth as a starter was 9-7, in his third NFL season in 2002. Besides that, he’s won at least 10 games in every other season where he’s played at least 14 games, which is another remarkable feat.

What is also fascinating is the number of consecutive years Tom Brady’s teams have made the playoffs. Sometimes, teams run into some bad luck and don’t qualify for the postseason for whatever reason. It could be untimely injury misfortune, or a bad call, or an unusually good season by other teams in the conference that causes a franchise to miss out on the playoffs. After all, the Miami Dolphins finished the 2020 season 10-6, and still missed the postseason despite the NFL adding an extra spot in each conference. But Brady has not been on a team where he’s played the vast majority of the games that has missed the playoffs since 2002 when the New England Patriots finished 9-7.

Of course, the year where Brady accumulated the highest number of regular-season triumphs came in 2007-2008, where the Patriots steamrolled the NFL to finish with a perfect 16-0 record. Brady won the MVP award that year, as opposing defenses could not figure out what to do to stop him and Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. The Patriots won 12 out of their 16 games by at least 10 points, proving week in and week out that they were far superior to their opponents.

As if Brady’s career wins record wasn’t impressive enough, the distance he has put in between himself and the next tier of winningest NFL quarterbacks is significant. Peyton Manning is second on the all-time wins list and has 63 fewer wins than Brady. To put that in perspective, that’s four full regular seasons' worth of games that the Buccaneers quarterback has on his next closest challenger. Rounding out the top 5 in career wins are Brett Favre, Drew Brees, and Ben Roethlisberger.

We have to go all the way back to September 30, 2001, to take a closer look at the six time Super Bowl champion’s first-ever regular-season victory. The New England Patriots defeated the Indianapolis Colts at home by a final score of 44-13—ironically in a matchup where Brady defeated Manning for the very first time.

Despite the lopsided final score, Brady’s statistics were just average. He threw for 168 yards on 23 attempts, without any passing or rushing touchdowns to his name. The Patriots defense took care of business that day, forcing Manning into three interceptions. Two of those turnovers resulted in pick-sixes for New England, as defensive backs Ty Law and Otis Smith made the most of the interceptions they secured.